Amenities

pet friendly carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Super cute and clean 3/2/2cg - Very nice and clean home available for move in Feb 5th. Home has neutral colors throughout, ceramic tile and laminate wood so there is NO carpet in this home. Home has four bedrooms with two bathrooms and fenced in backyard. All appliances are included. Home rents for $1550. plus $1550 deposit. Call Kim Tarpley @ REMAX Realty Unlimited today to view this home.



(RLNE4625094)