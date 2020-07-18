27841 Pleasure Ride Loop

Amenities
Fantastic 2 bedroom 2 bathroom town home in SaddleCreek gated community! Home is an elongated property above the neighboring garage doors which is perfect for not worrying about disturbing those below. Entry Stairs leads up into the main areas which have the kitchen on your right, dining ahead and the living room adjacent. Kitchen comes equipped with tiled flooring, granite counter tops, breakfast bar and all major appliances including refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and microwave. Master Bedroom is spacious and comes with a walk in closet and full bathroom that also has tiled flooring, vanity sink with granite counter tops and two separate faucets as well as a shower/tub combo. Bedroom 2 is also roomy with it\'s own walk in closet and access to the second full bathroom. Utility room, one car garage and a perfect community pool! Call now before this place is gone!
