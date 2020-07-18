All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

27841 Pleasure Ride Loop

27841 Pleasure Ride Loop · No Longer Available
Location

27841 Pleasure Ride Loop, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Saddle Creek Manor

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a0776f70aa ----
Fantastic 2 bedroom 2 bathroom town home in SaddleCreek gated community! Home is an elongated property above the neighboring garage doors which is perfect for not worrying about disturbing those below. Entry Stairs leads up into the main areas which have the kitchen on your right, dining ahead and the living room adjacent. Kitchen comes equipped with tiled flooring, granite counter tops, breakfast bar and all major appliances including refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and microwave. Master Bedroom is spacious and comes with a walk in closet and full bathroom that also has tiled flooring, vanity sink with granite counter tops and two separate faucets as well as a shower/tub combo. Bedroom 2 is also roomy with it\'s own walk in closet and access to the second full bathroom. Utility room, one car garage and a perfect community pool! Call now before this place is gone!

*Hoa App Required
Ac Central
Appliance Dishwasher
Appliance Disposal
Appliance Microwave
Community Pool
Parking 1 Car Garage
Utilities Water/Sewer Included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27841 Pleasure Ride Loop have any available units?
27841 Pleasure Ride Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 27841 Pleasure Ride Loop have?
Some of 27841 Pleasure Ride Loop's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27841 Pleasure Ride Loop currently offering any rent specials?
27841 Pleasure Ride Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27841 Pleasure Ride Loop pet-friendly?
No, 27841 Pleasure Ride Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 27841 Pleasure Ride Loop offer parking?
Yes, 27841 Pleasure Ride Loop offers parking.
Does 27841 Pleasure Ride Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27841 Pleasure Ride Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27841 Pleasure Ride Loop have a pool?
Yes, 27841 Pleasure Ride Loop has a pool.
Does 27841 Pleasure Ride Loop have accessible units?
No, 27841 Pleasure Ride Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 27841 Pleasure Ride Loop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27841 Pleasure Ride Loop has units with dishwashers.
Does 27841 Pleasure Ride Loop have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 27841 Pleasure Ride Loop has units with air conditioning.
