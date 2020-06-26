27837 PLEASURE RIDE LOOP

Amenities

Fall in love with this clean and beautifully remodeled, 2 car garage townhome in the gated community of Saddle Creek Manor. This spacious floorplan includes brand new cabinetry for extra storage, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and flooring throughout the entire home. The first floor has plenty of living space with an eat-in kitchen, breakfast bar, separate dining and living room areas as well as a 1/2 bath, laundry room, and office nook. The master bedroom suite has a large walk-in shower and linen closet and the 2 additional bedrooms are located on the second floor. This home is conveniently located in the heart of Wesley Chapel near major highways, shopping, highly rated schools and more. Schedule a showing today! *Rent includes grounds care, sewer, trash collection, water, and pest control. Renters insurance is required | No Pets*