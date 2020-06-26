All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Last updated February 20 2020 at 8:06 AM

27837 PLEASURE RIDE LOOP

27837 Pleasure Ride Loop · No Longer Available
Location

27837 Pleasure Ride Loop, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Saddle Creek Manor

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Fall in love with this clean and beautifully remodeled, 2 car garage townhome in the gated community of Saddle Creek Manor. This spacious floorplan includes brand new cabinetry for extra storage, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and flooring throughout the entire home. The first floor has plenty of living space with an eat-in kitchen, breakfast bar, separate dining and living room areas as well as a 1/2 bath, laundry room, and office nook. The master bedroom suite has a large walk-in shower and linen closet and the 2 additional bedrooms are located on the second floor. This home is conveniently located in the heart of Wesley Chapel near major highways, shopping, highly rated schools and more. Schedule a showing today! *Rent includes grounds care, sewer, trash collection, water, and pest control. Renters insurance is required | No Pets*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27837 PLEASURE RIDE LOOP have any available units?
27837 PLEASURE RIDE LOOP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 27837 PLEASURE RIDE LOOP have?
Some of 27837 PLEASURE RIDE LOOP's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27837 PLEASURE RIDE LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
27837 PLEASURE RIDE LOOP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27837 PLEASURE RIDE LOOP pet-friendly?
No, 27837 PLEASURE RIDE LOOP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 27837 PLEASURE RIDE LOOP offer parking?
Yes, 27837 PLEASURE RIDE LOOP offers parking.
Does 27837 PLEASURE RIDE LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 27837 PLEASURE RIDE LOOP offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 27837 PLEASURE RIDE LOOP have a pool?
No, 27837 PLEASURE RIDE LOOP does not have a pool.
Does 27837 PLEASURE RIDE LOOP have accessible units?
No, 27837 PLEASURE RIDE LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 27837 PLEASURE RIDE LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27837 PLEASURE RIDE LOOP has units with dishwashers.
Does 27837 PLEASURE RIDE LOOP have units with air conditioning?
No, 27837 PLEASURE RIDE LOOP does not have units with air conditioning.

