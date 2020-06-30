27718 SUGAR LOAF DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Ready for immediate occupancy. Spacious home on conservation/pond has newer paint, tiles and laminate flooring. Over 2300 square feet of living space. 3 large bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, extra large bonus room upstairs, plus office off master bedroom! Spacious master suite, bathroom has dual sinks, shower, garden tub and walk in closet. Large screened lanai w/pool to enjoy the sunny hot days. Pool maintenance is included in rent! Located close to Wiregrass shops, easy access to I-275, I-75, USF, Moffitt, 45 minutes to downtown and MacDill. Located in top rated school district including John Long Middle and Wiregrass High.