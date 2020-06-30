All apartments in Wesley Chapel
27718 SUGAR LOAF DRIVE
27718 SUGAR LOAF DRIVE

27718 Sugar Loaf Drive · No Longer Available
Location

27718 Sugar Loaf Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Northwood

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Ready for immediate occupancy. Spacious home on conservation/pond has newer paint, tiles and laminate flooring. Over 2300 square feet of living space. 3 large bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, extra large bonus room upstairs, plus office off master bedroom! Spacious master suite, bathroom has dual sinks, shower, garden tub and walk in closet. Large screened lanai w/pool to enjoy the sunny hot days. Pool maintenance is included in rent! Located close to Wiregrass shops, easy access to I-275, I-75, USF, Moffitt, 45 minutes to downtown and MacDill. Located in top rated school district including John Long Middle and Wiregrass High.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27718 SUGAR LOAF DRIVE have any available units?
27718 SUGAR LOAF DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 27718 SUGAR LOAF DRIVE have?
Some of 27718 SUGAR LOAF DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27718 SUGAR LOAF DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
27718 SUGAR LOAF DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27718 SUGAR LOAF DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 27718 SUGAR LOAF DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 27718 SUGAR LOAF DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 27718 SUGAR LOAF DRIVE offers parking.
Does 27718 SUGAR LOAF DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27718 SUGAR LOAF DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27718 SUGAR LOAF DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 27718 SUGAR LOAF DRIVE has a pool.
Does 27718 SUGAR LOAF DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 27718 SUGAR LOAF DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 27718 SUGAR LOAF DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27718 SUGAR LOAF DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 27718 SUGAR LOAF DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 27718 SUGAR LOAF DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

