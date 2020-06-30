All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Find more places like 27700 Breakers Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wesley Chapel, FL
/
27700 Breakers Drive
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:34 PM

27700 Breakers Drive

27700 Breakers Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wesley Chapel
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

27700 Breakers Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Northwood

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
PEACE AND TRANQUILITY! -
To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Very nice family home, freshly painted, laminate flooring through out the first floor, and carpet upstairs. Located in the desirable Northwood subdivision in Wesley Chapel. Community pool, tennis and easy access to highways I-75 and I-275, Wiregrass Mall, The Groves, Tampa Premium outlets mall, grocery stores, hospital, PHSC, and more. Over 2244 square feet of living space with 3 bedrooms, 21/2 baths, loft, living room, dining room and kitchen with breakfast bar. Large master bedroom with. 2 car garage.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application
fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the
property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report;
(2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if
applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will
verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background
screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not
to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad
rental history.

For additional questions, please contact German with Rent Solutions at 813-766-2343.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5419212)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27700 Breakers Drive have any available units?
27700 Breakers Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 27700 Breakers Drive have?
Some of 27700 Breakers Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27700 Breakers Drive currently offering any rent specials?
27700 Breakers Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27700 Breakers Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 27700 Breakers Drive is pet friendly.
Does 27700 Breakers Drive offer parking?
Yes, 27700 Breakers Drive offers parking.
Does 27700 Breakers Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27700 Breakers Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27700 Breakers Drive have a pool?
Yes, 27700 Breakers Drive has a pool.
Does 27700 Breakers Drive have accessible units?
No, 27700 Breakers Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 27700 Breakers Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 27700 Breakers Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 27700 Breakers Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 27700 Breakers Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Columns at Cypress Point
4330 Point Cypress Blvd
Wesley Chapel, FL 33545
Altis Wiregrass Ranch
28878 Golden Vista Blvd
Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Windsor Club at Seven Oaks
2300 Guards St
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Enclave at Wesley Chapel
1930 Devonwood Dr
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Parc at Wesley Chapel
5561 Post Oak Boulevard
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544

Similar Pages

Wesley Chapel 1 BedroomsWesley Chapel 2 Bedrooms
Wesley Chapel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWesley Chapel Apartments with Gym
Wesley Chapel Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLFour Corners, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL
Egypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLHorizon West, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLLeesburg, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Seven Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

Lake-Sumter State CollegeFlorida Southern College
Polk State CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa