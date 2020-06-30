27700 Breakers Drive

Amenities

pet friendly garage walk in closets pool ceiling fan playground

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly basketball court parking playground pool garage tennis court

PEACE AND TRANQUILITY! -

To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



Very nice family home, freshly painted, laminate flooring through out the first floor, and carpet upstairs. Located in the desirable Northwood subdivision in Wesley Chapel. Community pool, tennis and easy access to highways I-75 and I-275, Wiregrass Mall, The Groves, Tampa Premium outlets mall, grocery stores, hospital, PHSC, and more. Over 2244 square feet of living space with 3 bedrooms, 21/2 baths, loft, living room, dining room and kitchen with breakfast bar. Large master bedroom with. 2 car garage.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application

fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the

property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report;

(2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if

applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will

verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background

screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not

to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad

rental history.



For additional questions, please contact German with Rent Solutions at 813-766-2343.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5419212)