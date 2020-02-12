All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Find more places like 27643 PLEASURE RIDE LOOP.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wesley Chapel, FL
/
27643 PLEASURE RIDE LOOP
Last updated July 6 2019 at 9:53 AM

27643 PLEASURE RIDE LOOP

27643 Pleasure Ride Loop · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wesley Chapel
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

27643 Pleasure Ride Loop, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Saddle Creek Manor

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
GATED COMMUNITY! Move-In Ready three bedroom, two and one half bath, two-car garage, maintenance-free town home. The
home includes a tiled entry foyer, vaulted ceilings, expansive great room plan, two sets of sliders leading to the lanai, over-sized
sun-lit windows, spacious kitchen, breakfast bar & extra large pantry. Open kitchen with abundance of cabinet and counter space.
Dining area is open, but defined. A half bath & spacious laundry room complete the first floor. The 3 bedrooms are upstairs, as well
as 2 full baths. The owner's suite is amazing with a garden tub, double sinks & walk-in closet. The community has a pool with a
cabana area in park like setting. Located just 1/2 mile west of I-75 and SR54,shopping and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27643 PLEASURE RIDE LOOP have any available units?
27643 PLEASURE RIDE LOOP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 27643 PLEASURE RIDE LOOP have?
Some of 27643 PLEASURE RIDE LOOP's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27643 PLEASURE RIDE LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
27643 PLEASURE RIDE LOOP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27643 PLEASURE RIDE LOOP pet-friendly?
No, 27643 PLEASURE RIDE LOOP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 27643 PLEASURE RIDE LOOP offer parking?
Yes, 27643 PLEASURE RIDE LOOP offers parking.
Does 27643 PLEASURE RIDE LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 27643 PLEASURE RIDE LOOP offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 27643 PLEASURE RIDE LOOP have a pool?
Yes, 27643 PLEASURE RIDE LOOP has a pool.
Does 27643 PLEASURE RIDE LOOP have accessible units?
No, 27643 PLEASURE RIDE LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 27643 PLEASURE RIDE LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27643 PLEASURE RIDE LOOP has units with dishwashers.
Does 27643 PLEASURE RIDE LOOP have units with air conditioning?
No, 27643 PLEASURE RIDE LOOP does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windsor Club at Seven Oaks
2300 Guards St
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Enclave at Wesley Chapel
1930 Devonwood Dr
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Altis Wiregrass Ranch
28878 Golden Vista Blvd
Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Columns at Cypress Point
4330 Point Cypress Blvd
Wesley Chapel, FL 33545
Parc at Wesley Chapel
5561 Post Oak Boulevard
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544

Similar Pages

Wesley Chapel 1 BedroomsWesley Chapel 2 Bedrooms
Wesley Chapel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWesley Chapel Apartments with Gym
Wesley Chapel Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLFour Corners, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL
Egypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLHorizon West, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLLeesburg, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Seven Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

Lake-Sumter State CollegeFlorida Southern College
Polk State CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa