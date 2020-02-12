27643 PLEASURE RIDE LOOP

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

GATED COMMUNITY! Move-In Ready three bedroom, two and one half bath, two-car garage, maintenance-free town home. The

home includes a tiled entry foyer, vaulted ceilings, expansive great room plan, two sets of sliders leading to the lanai, over-sized

sun-lit windows, spacious kitchen, breakfast bar & extra large pantry. Open kitchen with abundance of cabinet and counter space.

Dining area is open, but defined. A half bath & spacious laundry room complete the first floor. The 3 bedrooms are upstairs, as well

as 2 full baths. The owner's suite is amazing with a garden tub, double sinks & walk-in closet. The community has a pool with a

cabana area in park like setting. Located just 1/2 mile west of I-75 and SR54,shopping and more.