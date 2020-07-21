All apartments in Wesley Chapel
27563 Pleasure Ride Loop
27563 Pleasure Ride Loop

27563 Pleasure Ride Loop · No Longer Available
Location

27563 Pleasure Ride Loop, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Saddle Creek Manor

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3BR/2.5BA with 2 car-garage! Spacious townhouse at Saddle Creek Manor in Pasco County! The first floor features a tiled entry foyer, open floor-plan, vaulted ceilings, a spacious kitchen with breakfast bar, extra-large pantry, a guest half bath and spacious laundry room. Two sets of sliders lead to the lanai. All 3 bedrooms are located upstairs, as well as 2 full baths. Saddle Creek Manor is a gated community with a refreshing swimming pool and cabanas for residents to enjoy! The community is located in desirable Wesley Chapel, and is convenient to I75, SR54 and approximately 10 minutes from the Wiregrass Mall, the new Premiere Outlets and the Grove Shopping Center. Easy commute into Hillsborough County. To see this terrific unit, please Home Locators at 813-908-8555 x 124 today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

