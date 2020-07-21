27563 Pleasure Ride Loop

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3BR/2.5BA with 2 car-garage! Spacious townhouse at Saddle Creek Manor in Pasco County! The first floor features a tiled entry foyer, open floor-plan, vaulted ceilings, a spacious kitchen with breakfast bar, extra-large pantry, a guest half bath and spacious laundry room. Two sets of sliders lead to the lanai. All 3 bedrooms are located upstairs, as well as 2 full baths. Saddle Creek Manor is a gated community with a refreshing swimming pool and cabanas for residents to enjoy! The community is located in desirable Wesley Chapel, and is convenient to I75, SR54 and approximately 10 minutes from the Wiregrass Mall, the new Premiere Outlets and the Grove Shopping Center. Easy commute into Hillsborough County. To see this terrific unit, please Home Locators at 813-908-8555 x 124 today!