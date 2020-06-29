All apartments in Wesley Chapel
27542 Sugar Loaf Dr.
Last updated October 1 2019 at 10:35 AM

27542 Sugar Loaf Dr.

27542 Sugar Loaf Drive · No Longer Available
Location

27542 Sugar Loaf Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Northwood

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Beautiful 4 Bedroom/ 2 Bath home in GREAT Wesley Chapel/ Northwood Community. - Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/592395

Beautiful 4 Bedroom/ 2 Bathroom Home in Great Location! 2 Car Attached Garage. Northwood Community Features: Pool, Playground, Tennis Courts. Gorgeous Formal Living/Dining Rooms, plus Large Island Kitchen with Dinette Space and Built-In Desk that overlooks the Family Room. Appliances include: Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Glass Top Range, & Microwave!!! Master Bedroom has Large Walk in Closet. Master Bathroom has His/Her Vanities with Garden Tub and separate Shower. All this plus a wonderful Pond-View Conservation Lot. Relax on Extra Large Screened Lanai!!! Many UPGRADES like decorative arches/columns and lots of plant shelves. PETS ALLOWED- BREED RESTRICTED! NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE IS ASSESSED FOR ONE PET. OWNER RESERVES THE RIGHT TO CHARGE ADDITIONAL FEES FOR ADDITIONAL PETS AND WEIGHT/SIZE OF PET.

(RLNE3671380)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27542 Sugar Loaf Dr. have any available units?
27542 Sugar Loaf Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 27542 Sugar Loaf Dr. have?
Some of 27542 Sugar Loaf Dr.'s amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27542 Sugar Loaf Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
27542 Sugar Loaf Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27542 Sugar Loaf Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 27542 Sugar Loaf Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 27542 Sugar Loaf Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 27542 Sugar Loaf Dr. offers parking.
Does 27542 Sugar Loaf Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27542 Sugar Loaf Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27542 Sugar Loaf Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 27542 Sugar Loaf Dr. has a pool.
Does 27542 Sugar Loaf Dr. have accessible units?
No, 27542 Sugar Loaf Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 27542 Sugar Loaf Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27542 Sugar Loaf Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 27542 Sugar Loaf Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 27542 Sugar Loaf Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
