27542 Sugar Loaf Dr.

Amenities
Beautiful 4 Bedroom/ 2 Bath home in GREAT Wesley Chapel/ Northwood Community. - Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/592395
Beautiful 4 Bedroom/ 2 Bathroom Home in Great Location! 2 Car Attached Garage. Northwood Community Features: Pool, Playground, Tennis Courts. Gorgeous Formal Living/Dining Rooms, plus Large Island Kitchen with Dinette Space and Built-In Desk that overlooks the Family Room. Appliances include: Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Glass Top Range, & Microwave!!! Master Bedroom has Large Walk in Closet. Master Bathroom has His/Her Vanities with Garden Tub and separate Shower. All this plus a wonderful Pond-View Conservation Lot. Relax on Extra Large Screened Lanai!!! Many UPGRADES like decorative arches/columns and lots of plant shelves. PETS ALLOWED- BREED RESTRICTED! NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE IS ASSESSED FOR ONE PET. OWNER RESERVES THE RIGHT TO CHARGE ADDITIONAL FEES FOR ADDITIONAL PETS AND WEIGHT/SIZE OF PET.
(RLNE3671380)