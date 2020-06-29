27542 Sugar Loaf Dr.

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Beautiful 4 Bedroom/ 2 Bath home in GREAT Wesley Chapel/ Northwood Community. - Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://secure.rently.com/properties/592395



Beautiful 4 Bedroom/ 2 Bathroom Home in Great Location! 2 Car Attached Garage. Northwood Community Features: Pool, Playground, Tennis Courts. Gorgeous Formal Living/Dining Rooms, plus Large Island Kitchen with Dinette Space and Built-In Desk that overlooks the Family Room. Appliances include: Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Glass Top Range, & Microwave!!! Master Bedroom has Large Walk in Closet. Master Bathroom has His/Her Vanities with Garden Tub and separate Shower. All this plus a wonderful Pond-View Conservation Lot. Relax on Extra Large Screened Lanai!!! Many UPGRADES like decorative arches/columns and lots of plant shelves. PETS ALLOWED- BREED RESTRICTED! NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE IS ASSESSED FOR ONE PET. OWNER RESERVES THE RIGHT TO CHARGE ADDITIONAL FEES FOR ADDITIONAL PETS AND WEIGHT/SIZE OF PET.



(RLNE3671380)