Last updated July 2 2020

27525 EDENFIELD DRIVE

27525 Edenfield Drive · (813) 632-9452
Location

27525 Edenfield Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Seven Oaks

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2606 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 2,606 SF home in the community of Seven Oaks. Entry of the home opens to a spacious living/dining combination. The kitchen includes granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, tile back splash, and a large pantry. The home features tile, carpet, and neutral paint throughout. The Master Bedroom, and 2 secondary bedrooms are downstairs with the remaining 1 bedroom and bonus room on the second floor. The Master Bath has a double vanity, garden tub, and over sized walk-in shower.The property backs to a conservation area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27525 EDENFIELD DRIVE have any available units?
27525 EDENFIELD DRIVE has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 27525 EDENFIELD DRIVE have?
Some of 27525 EDENFIELD DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27525 EDENFIELD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
27525 EDENFIELD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27525 EDENFIELD DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 27525 EDENFIELD DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 27525 EDENFIELD DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 27525 EDENFIELD DRIVE offers parking.
Does 27525 EDENFIELD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 27525 EDENFIELD DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 27525 EDENFIELD DRIVE have a pool?
No, 27525 EDENFIELD DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 27525 EDENFIELD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 27525 EDENFIELD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 27525 EDENFIELD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27525 EDENFIELD DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 27525 EDENFIELD DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 27525 EDENFIELD DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
