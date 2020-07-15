27525 EDENFIELD DRIVE

Amenities
Nice 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 2,606 SF home in the community of Seven Oaks. Entry of the home opens to a spacious living/dining combination. The kitchen includes granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, tile back splash, and a large pantry. The home features tile, carpet, and neutral paint throughout. The Master Bedroom, and 2 secondary bedrooms are downstairs with the remaining 1 bedroom and bonus room on the second floor. The Master Bath has a double vanity, garden tub, and over sized walk-in shower.The property backs to a conservation area.