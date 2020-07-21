27519 sky lake circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors walk in closets playground carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities playground

Built in 2002

Spacious 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms with 10 feet ceilings and lots of natural light. Big master bedroom fit for a king size bed & bathroom with double sinks, enclosed stand up shower and big walk in closet. Beautiful Hardwood floors throughout the dining & living room, new carpets in bedrooms, fresh white kitchen cabinets, nice newer black appliances package. Enjoy your amazing patio with a dedicated paved area and a huge fenced backyard with beautiful landscaping. Also Includes washer & dryer appliances within the indoor dedicated laundry space. Minutes from I-75, shopping , hospital and colleges. There is also a nice playground within the community. Sorry no pets allowed. Tenant is responsible for lawn, power and utilities.



EASY MOVE IN WITH US! Rules and Regulations are on our website!

Only 50$ application fee per adult with 5 stars plus real estate services.