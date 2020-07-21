All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Last updated October 4 2019 at 5:54 PM

27519 sky lake circle

27519 Sky Lake Circle · No Longer Available
Location

27519 Sky Lake Circle, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
The Lakes at Northwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
walk in closets
playground
carpet
Built in 2002
Spacious 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms with 10 feet ceilings and lots of natural light. Big master bedroom fit for a king size bed & bathroom with double sinks, enclosed stand up shower and big walk in closet. Beautiful Hardwood floors throughout the dining & living room, new carpets in bedrooms, fresh white kitchen cabinets, nice newer black appliances package. Enjoy your amazing patio with a dedicated paved area and a huge fenced backyard with beautiful landscaping. Also Includes washer & dryer appliances within the indoor dedicated laundry space. Minutes from I-75, shopping , hospital and colleges. There is also a nice playground within the community. Sorry no pets allowed. Tenant is responsible for lawn, power and utilities.

EASY MOVE IN WITH US! Rules and Regulations are on our website!
Only 50$ application fee per adult with 5 stars plus real estate services.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27519 sky lake circle have any available units?
27519 sky lake circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 27519 sky lake circle have?
Some of 27519 sky lake circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27519 sky lake circle currently offering any rent specials?
27519 sky lake circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27519 sky lake circle pet-friendly?
No, 27519 sky lake circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 27519 sky lake circle offer parking?
No, 27519 sky lake circle does not offer parking.
Does 27519 sky lake circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 27519 sky lake circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 27519 sky lake circle have a pool?
No, 27519 sky lake circle does not have a pool.
Does 27519 sky lake circle have accessible units?
No, 27519 sky lake circle does not have accessible units.
Does 27519 sky lake circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 27519 sky lake circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 27519 sky lake circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 27519 sky lake circle does not have units with air conditioning.
