This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath 1,576 sq ft townhome features an open living area with great room, kitchen and breakfast nook. The Second floor is home to the Master Suite with large walk in closet, dual vanities and tiled shower and two secondary bathrooms. Santa Fe at Westbrooke is a gated community near major roadways, shopping, medical centers, dining and entertainment. No Pets! Rent includes Lawn Maintenance, Water, Sewer and Garbage Removal.