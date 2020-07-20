All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Find more places like 27453 AMELIA ISLE COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wesley Chapel, FL
/
27453 AMELIA ISLE COURT
Last updated March 28 2019 at 5:43 AM

27453 AMELIA ISLE COURT

27453 Amelia Isle Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wesley Chapel
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

27453 Amelia Isle Court, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Northwood

Amenities

garage
lobby
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
lobby
This beautiful home boasts 6 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms in the heart of Wesley Chapel! Be enamored by COMPLETE TRAVERTINE FLOOR as you enter the beautiful lobby of an open-concept floor plan. Suitable for large families and entertaining guests. New and modern interior finishing unlike any other homes combined with elegant high ceilings further elevates the luxury of this home! Conveniently located just 7 minute drive to Costco, Tampa Premium Outlet Mall, Wiregrass mall with easy commute to I-75 and I-275. Owner completing punchlist of items for immediate move in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27453 AMELIA ISLE COURT have any available units?
27453 AMELIA ISLE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 27453 AMELIA ISLE COURT have?
Some of 27453 AMELIA ISLE COURT's amenities include garage, lobby, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27453 AMELIA ISLE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
27453 AMELIA ISLE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27453 AMELIA ISLE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 27453 AMELIA ISLE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 27453 AMELIA ISLE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 27453 AMELIA ISLE COURT offers parking.
Does 27453 AMELIA ISLE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27453 AMELIA ISLE COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27453 AMELIA ISLE COURT have a pool?
No, 27453 AMELIA ISLE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 27453 AMELIA ISLE COURT have accessible units?
No, 27453 AMELIA ISLE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 27453 AMELIA ISLE COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 27453 AMELIA ISLE COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 27453 AMELIA ISLE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 27453 AMELIA ISLE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Enclave at Wesley Chapel
1930 Devonwood Dr
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Parc at Wesley Chapel
5561 Post Oak Boulevard
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Altis Wiregrass Ranch
28878 Golden Vista Blvd
Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Windsor Club at Seven Oaks
2300 Guards St
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Columns at Cypress Point
4330 Point Cypress Blvd
Wesley Chapel, FL 33545

Similar Pages

Wesley Chapel 1 BedroomsWesley Chapel 2 Bedrooms
Wesley Chapel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWesley Chapel Apartments with Gyms
Wesley Chapel Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLClermont, FL
Winter Garden, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLFour Corners, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL
Egypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLNew Port Richey, FLHorizon West, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLOdessa, FLWestchase, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Seven Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg