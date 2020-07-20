27453 AMELIA ISLE COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage lobby

This beautiful home boasts 6 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms in the heart of Wesley Chapel! Be enamored by COMPLETE TRAVERTINE FLOOR as you enter the beautiful lobby of an open-concept floor plan. Suitable for large families and entertaining guests. New and modern interior finishing unlike any other homes combined with elegant high ceilings further elevates the luxury of this home! Conveniently located just 7 minute drive to Costco, Tampa Premium Outlet Mall, Wiregrass mall with easy commute to I-75 and I-275. Owner completing punchlist of items for immediate move in!