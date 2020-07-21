All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Last updated August 31 2019 at 11:17 PM

27325 EDENFIELD DRIVE

27325 Edenfield Drive · No Longer Available
Location

27325 Edenfield Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Seven Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
volleyball court
Super clean 4 bed, 2 bath home in the sought after community of Seven Oaks. Home features a very open, split floorplan with vaulted ceilings and recessed lighting. There is a large formal living room and dining room to the right of the foyer upon entering from the front door. The kitchen offers ample counter space, cherry cabinets, stainless and blk appliances, a built-in desk, a breakfast nook, and a snack bar area. The kitchen opens to the spacious family room creating an ideal setting for entertaining with sliding glass doors that open onto screened lanai which boasts a great conservation view to enjoy real privacy. The spacious master suite has volume ceilings, great windows, and a walk-in closet. The master bathroom has a separate shower and a soaking garden tub with double sinks. The split plan makes it a great home for hosting those out-of-town guests. Home has inside laundry utility with a closet and new Samsung front-load washer and dryer. The home is located just around the corner from the award-winning Seven Oaks clubhouse. Seven Oaks offers resort pools, water slide, clubhouse, movie theater, cafe, fitness center, sports fields, tennis courts, sand volleyball & playgrounds. The neighborhood enjoys easy access to The Shops of Wiregrass, Florida Hospital Wesley Chapel, restaurants, entertainment, and excellent rating schools and I-75 / I-275. Rent includes lawn maintenance and a home warranty plan.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27325 EDENFIELD DRIVE have any available units?
27325 EDENFIELD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 27325 EDENFIELD DRIVE have?
Some of 27325 EDENFIELD DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27325 EDENFIELD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
27325 EDENFIELD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27325 EDENFIELD DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 27325 EDENFIELD DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 27325 EDENFIELD DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 27325 EDENFIELD DRIVE offers parking.
Does 27325 EDENFIELD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 27325 EDENFIELD DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 27325 EDENFIELD DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 27325 EDENFIELD DRIVE has a pool.
Does 27325 EDENFIELD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 27325 EDENFIELD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 27325 EDENFIELD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27325 EDENFIELD DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 27325 EDENFIELD DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 27325 EDENFIELD DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
