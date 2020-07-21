27325 EDENFIELD DRIVE

Amenities

Super clean 4 bed, 2 bath home in the sought after community of Seven Oaks. Home features a very open, split floorplan with vaulted ceilings and recessed lighting. There is a large formal living room and dining room to the right of the foyer upon entering from the front door. The kitchen offers ample counter space, cherry cabinets, stainless and blk appliances, a built-in desk, a breakfast nook, and a snack bar area. The kitchen opens to the spacious family room creating an ideal setting for entertaining with sliding glass doors that open onto screened lanai which boasts a great conservation view to enjoy real privacy. The spacious master suite has volume ceilings, great windows, and a walk-in closet. The master bathroom has a separate shower and a soaking garden tub with double sinks. The split plan makes it a great home for hosting those out-of-town guests. Home has inside laundry utility with a closet and new Samsung front-load washer and dryer. The home is located just around the corner from the award-winning Seven Oaks clubhouse. Seven Oaks offers resort pools, water slide, clubhouse, movie theater, cafe, fitness center, sports fields, tennis courts, sand volleyball & playgrounds. The neighborhood enjoys easy access to The Shops of Wiregrass, Florida Hospital Wesley Chapel, restaurants, entertainment, and excellent rating schools and I-75 / I-275. Rent includes lawn maintenance and a home warranty plan.