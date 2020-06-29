All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Find more places like 26915 Carmen Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wesley Chapel, FL
/
26915 Carmen Place
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:57 AM

26915 Carmen Place

26915 Carmen Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wesley Chapel
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

26915 Carmen Place, Wesley Chapel, FL 33559
Quail Hollow Village

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Great 3BR/2BA with 2 car garage home in Quail Hollow Village with fenced yard. - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Spacious 3BR/2BA home in Quail Hollow Village in Lutz features an attached 2 car garage, fenced yard and split open floor plan. Home features wood and ceramic tile flooring throughout. Large open living and dining area. Spacious kitchen with dinette and stainless steel refrigerator, sotve and microwave. Master bedroom looks out to backyard and features a large bathroom with double sinks and walk in shower and walk in closet. Guest rooms are in front and share a guest bathroom with tub. Go through sliding doors in living area to large fenced back yard. Great Pasco County location close to I-275, restaurants and shopping. Call now to view this great home.

TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER: https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1667832?accessKey=5e77

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For any additional questions contact Joe Nunez with Rent Solutions at 813-393-6959.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5506623)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26915 Carmen Place have any available units?
26915 Carmen Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 26915 Carmen Place have?
Some of 26915 Carmen Place's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26915 Carmen Place currently offering any rent specials?
26915 Carmen Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26915 Carmen Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 26915 Carmen Place is pet friendly.
Does 26915 Carmen Place offer parking?
Yes, 26915 Carmen Place offers parking.
Does 26915 Carmen Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26915 Carmen Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26915 Carmen Place have a pool?
No, 26915 Carmen Place does not have a pool.
Does 26915 Carmen Place have accessible units?
No, 26915 Carmen Place does not have accessible units.
Does 26915 Carmen Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 26915 Carmen Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 26915 Carmen Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 26915 Carmen Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Enclave at Wesley Chapel
1930 Devonwood Dr
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Parc at Wesley Chapel
5561 Post Oak Boulevard
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Windsor Club at Seven Oaks
2300 Guards St
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Altis Wiregrass Ranch
28878 Golden Vista Blvd
Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Columns at Cypress Point
4330 Point Cypress Blvd
Wesley Chapel, FL 33545

Similar Pages

Wesley Chapel 1 BedroomsWesley Chapel 2 Bedrooms
Wesley Chapel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWesley Chapel Apartments with Gym
Wesley Chapel Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLFour Corners, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL
Egypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLHorizon West, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLLeesburg, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Seven Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

Lake-Sumter State CollegeFlorida Southern College
Polk State CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa