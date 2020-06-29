26915 Carmen Place

Amenities

pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan microwave refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Great 3BR/2BA with 2 car garage home in Quail Hollow Village with fenced yard. - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



Spacious 3BR/2BA home in Quail Hollow Village in Lutz features an attached 2 car garage, fenced yard and split open floor plan. Home features wood and ceramic tile flooring throughout. Large open living and dining area. Spacious kitchen with dinette and stainless steel refrigerator, sotve and microwave. Master bedroom looks out to backyard and features a large bathroom with double sinks and walk in shower and walk in closet. Guest rooms are in front and share a guest bathroom with tub. Go through sliding doors in living area to large fenced back yard. Great Pasco County location close to I-275, restaurants and shopping. Call now to view this great home.



TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER: https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1667832?accessKey=5e77



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For any additional questions contact Joe Nunez with Rent Solutions at 813-393-6959.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5506623)