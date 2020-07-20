All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Last updated May 14 2019 at 10:35 PM

26913 Juniper Bay Drive

26913 Juniper Bay Drive · No Longer Available
Location

26913 Juniper Bay Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Seven Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
volleyball court
Immaculate 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Town Home located within the Gated Lakeside Townhomes of Seven Oaks! This home offers an open, bright living area with beautiful "wood" tile flooring throughout the first floor. A beautiful Kitchen offers recessed and decorative pendant lighting, wood cabinetry with crown molding, tile backsplash, stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, and a closet pantry. The large Great Room is open to the Kitchen and Dining area, making it both entertaining and inviting! The Dining area leads you to the screened patio overlooking partial conservation views, perfect for morning coffee. The Master Suite features an enormous walk-in closet, Master Bath includes a double granite sink vanity, rich wood cabinets and a spacious tiled shower! The second and third bedrooms feature generous space with tons of natural lighting.. Centrally located near the best shopping, dining, entertainment & medical facilities Wesley Chapel has to offer. Seven Oaks features a clubhouse, pool with splash park, Jr. Olympic size pool, Har-clay tennis courts, sand volleyball, basketball courts, playgrounds, gym and much more! CDD fees included in taxes.

Listing Courtesy Of CENTURY 21 EXECUTIVE TEAM

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26913 Juniper Bay Drive have any available units?
26913 Juniper Bay Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 26913 Juniper Bay Drive have?
Some of 26913 Juniper Bay Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26913 Juniper Bay Drive currently offering any rent specials?
26913 Juniper Bay Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26913 Juniper Bay Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 26913 Juniper Bay Drive is pet friendly.
Does 26913 Juniper Bay Drive offer parking?
No, 26913 Juniper Bay Drive does not offer parking.
Does 26913 Juniper Bay Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26913 Juniper Bay Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26913 Juniper Bay Drive have a pool?
Yes, 26913 Juniper Bay Drive has a pool.
Does 26913 Juniper Bay Drive have accessible units?
No, 26913 Juniper Bay Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 26913 Juniper Bay Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 26913 Juniper Bay Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 26913 Juniper Bay Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 26913 Juniper Bay Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
