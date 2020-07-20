26913 Juniper Bay Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court volleyball court

Immaculate 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Town Home located within the Gated Lakeside Townhomes of Seven Oaks! This home offers an open, bright living area with beautiful "wood" tile flooring throughout the first floor. A beautiful Kitchen offers recessed and decorative pendant lighting, wood cabinetry with crown molding, tile backsplash, stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, and a closet pantry. The large Great Room is open to the Kitchen and Dining area, making it both entertaining and inviting! The Dining area leads you to the screened patio overlooking partial conservation views, perfect for morning coffee. The Master Suite features an enormous walk-in closet, Master Bath includes a double granite sink vanity, rich wood cabinets and a spacious tiled shower! The second and third bedrooms feature generous space with tons of natural lighting.. Centrally located near the best shopping, dining, entertainment & medical facilities Wesley Chapel has to offer. Seven Oaks features a clubhouse, pool with splash park, Jr. Olympic size pool, Har-clay tennis courts, sand volleyball, basketball courts, playgrounds, gym and much more! CDD fees included in taxes.



