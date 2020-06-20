26848 SHOREGRASS DRIVE

Amenities

Enjoy this luxurious 4BR/3BA/3-car garage, custom window treatments, wood shutters, and professional tropical landscaping, all in the beautiful community of Seven Oaks! A formal dining room offers tier ceiling and a decorative arched cut-out in wall with a custom mounted 8ft.x10ft. mirror. Enter through a graceful archway with columns to a gorgeous separate living room with double French doors to the lanai. The gourmet island kitchen offers Corian countertops, 42-inch maple cabinets displaying two with glass fronts, plant shelves, stainless steel appliances, smooth- top range with ceramic tile backsplashes, breakfast bar, and a spacious separate breakfast area with double sliders to the lanai. The large family room offers built-in shelves and entertainment center, ceramic tile, volume ceiling, ceiling fan, and is pre-wired for surround sound. An impressive master suite features double french door entry, a single French door to the lanai, two walk-in closets, and master bath with cultured marble counters, two sinks, custom tile and Listello, and raised jetted garden bath. Relax under the covered lanai with pond view and take advantage of Florida's wonderful weather. The Seven Oak's community offers great amenities, such as its very own clubhouse with cafe and theater room, pools, water park, tennis courts and a playground.