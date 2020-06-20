All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:20 PM

26848 SHOREGRASS DRIVE

26848 Shoregrass Drive · (813) 399-4650
Location

26848 Shoregrass Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Seven Oaks

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2508 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
Enjoy this luxurious 4BR/3BA/3-car garage, custom window treatments, wood shutters, and professional tropical landscaping, all in the beautiful community of Seven Oaks! A formal dining room offers tier ceiling and a decorative arched cut-out in wall with a custom mounted 8ft.x10ft. mirror. Enter through a graceful archway with columns to a gorgeous separate living room with double French doors to the lanai. The gourmet island kitchen offers Corian countertops, 42-inch maple cabinets displaying two with glass fronts, plant shelves, stainless steel appliances, smooth- top range with ceramic tile backsplashes, breakfast bar, and a spacious separate breakfast area with double sliders to the lanai. The large family room offers built-in shelves and entertainment center, ceramic tile, volume ceiling, ceiling fan, and is pre-wired for surround sound. An impressive master suite features double french door entry, a single French door to the lanai, two walk-in closets, and master bath with cultured marble counters, two sinks, custom tile and Listello, and raised jetted garden bath. Relax under the covered lanai with pond view and take advantage of Florida's wonderful weather. The Seven Oak's community offers great amenities, such as its very own clubhouse with cafe and theater room, pools, water park, tennis courts and a playground.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26848 SHOREGRASS DRIVE have any available units?
26848 SHOREGRASS DRIVE has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 26848 SHOREGRASS DRIVE have?
Some of 26848 SHOREGRASS DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26848 SHOREGRASS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
26848 SHOREGRASS DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26848 SHOREGRASS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 26848 SHOREGRASS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 26848 SHOREGRASS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 26848 SHOREGRASS DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 26848 SHOREGRASS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26848 SHOREGRASS DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26848 SHOREGRASS DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 26848 SHOREGRASS DRIVE has a pool.
Does 26848 SHOREGRASS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 26848 SHOREGRASS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 26848 SHOREGRASS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26848 SHOREGRASS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 26848 SHOREGRASS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 26848 SHOREGRASS DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
