26809 STILLBROOK DRIVE

26809 Stillbrook Drive · (813) 602-1000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

26809 Stillbrook Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Seven Oaks

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,925

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2260 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
volleyball court
Two story home in Seven Oaks! Wonderful open floor plan with kitchen open to the family room. Separate formal living or dining room, huge family room, sliding glass doors leading to the back yard. Over sized master suite for a king size bed, walk-in closet, featuring dual sinks, separate garden tub and shower. All bedrooms upstairs with a loft perfect for an office. Entertain, play, and relax in the 28’ x 42’ screen enclosed area. Seven Oaks offers community parks, miles of nature trails, clubhouse with 3 pools, tennis courts, softball & soccer fields and beach volleyball court. The Seven Oaks clubhouse has amenities like movie theater, gym, aerobics room, locker room, a café and juice bar. Great Schools, shopping and close to major roads.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26809 STILLBROOK DRIVE have any available units?
26809 STILLBROOK DRIVE has a unit available for $1,925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 26809 STILLBROOK DRIVE have?
Some of 26809 STILLBROOK DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26809 STILLBROOK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
26809 STILLBROOK DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26809 STILLBROOK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 26809 STILLBROOK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 26809 STILLBROOK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 26809 STILLBROOK DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 26809 STILLBROOK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26809 STILLBROOK DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26809 STILLBROOK DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 26809 STILLBROOK DRIVE has a pool.
Does 26809 STILLBROOK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 26809 STILLBROOK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 26809 STILLBROOK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26809 STILLBROOK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 26809 STILLBROOK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 26809 STILLBROOK DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
