26809 STILLBROOK DRIVE

Two story home in Seven Oaks! Wonderful open floor plan with kitchen open to the family room. Separate formal living or dining room, huge family room, sliding glass doors leading to the back yard. Over sized master suite for a king size bed, walk-in closet, featuring dual sinks, separate garden tub and shower. All bedrooms upstairs with a loft perfect for an office. Entertain, play, and relax in the 28’ x 42’ screen enclosed area. Seven Oaks offers community parks, miles of nature trails, clubhouse with 3 pools, tennis courts, softball & soccer fields and beach volleyball court. The Seven Oaks clubhouse has amenities like movie theater, gym, aerobics room, locker room, a café and juice bar. Great Schools, shopping and close to major roads.