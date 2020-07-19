26624 CHIMNEY SPIRE LANE

Amenities
Fantastic location. "The Bay at Cypress Creek" is located right behind Mercedes Benz Of Wesley Chapel & close to the Tampa Outlet Mall & SAM's Club. The sub-division is conveniently located off SR56 just ¼ mile east of I-75 and just North of the I-275. Wonderful conservation lot facing town home opposite the Pool. The community offers a secure gate access & a beautiful pool. This 1580 sf town home features 3 bedrooms (on the 2nd level all with fans), 2½ baths, family room/dining room combo, and large walk-in closet and a one car garage. All Brand NEW kitchen appliances included:- microwave, range/oven, dishwasher & refrigerator. The laundry washer & dryer are for tenants convenience. Wall to wall carpeting in the living room & bedrooms, tile in the kitchen & baths, covered & screened lanai.
Prospective Tenants kindly note that there is a $75 application & processing fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply & will be charged additional $50.00 per adult. Please note that we will: (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) require your personal income that must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; (6) perform a criminal background screening; The associations may also have an application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, &/or if you have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.