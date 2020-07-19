All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Find more places like 26624 CHIMNEY SPIRE LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wesley Chapel, FL
/
26624 CHIMNEY SPIRE LANE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

26624 CHIMNEY SPIRE LANE

26624 Chimney Spire Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wesley Chapel
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

26624 Chimney Spire Lane, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Bay at Cypress Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Fantastic location. "The Bay at Cypress Creek" is located right behind Mercedes Benz Of Wesley Chapel & close to the Tampa Outlet Mall & SAM's Club. The sub-division is conveniently located off SR56 just ¼ mile east of I-75 and just North of the I-275. Wonderful conservation lot facing town home opposite the Pool. The community offers a secure gate access & a beautiful pool. This 1580 sf town home features 3 bedrooms (on the 2nd level all with fans), 2½ baths, family room/dining room combo, and large walk-in closet and a one car garage. All Brand NEW kitchen appliances included:- microwave, range/oven, dishwasher & refrigerator. The laundry washer & dryer are for tenants convenience. Wall to wall carpeting in the living room & bedrooms, tile in the kitchen & baths, covered & screened lanai.
Prospective Tenants kindly note that there is a $75 application & processing fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply & will be charged additional $50.00 per adult. Please note that we will: (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) require your personal income that must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; (6) perform a criminal background screening; The associations may also have an application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, &/or if you have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26624 CHIMNEY SPIRE LANE have any available units?
26624 CHIMNEY SPIRE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 26624 CHIMNEY SPIRE LANE have?
Some of 26624 CHIMNEY SPIRE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26624 CHIMNEY SPIRE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
26624 CHIMNEY SPIRE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26624 CHIMNEY SPIRE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 26624 CHIMNEY SPIRE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 26624 CHIMNEY SPIRE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 26624 CHIMNEY SPIRE LANE offers parking.
Does 26624 CHIMNEY SPIRE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 26624 CHIMNEY SPIRE LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 26624 CHIMNEY SPIRE LANE have a pool?
Yes, 26624 CHIMNEY SPIRE LANE has a pool.
Does 26624 CHIMNEY SPIRE LANE have accessible units?
No, 26624 CHIMNEY SPIRE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 26624 CHIMNEY SPIRE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26624 CHIMNEY SPIRE LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 26624 CHIMNEY SPIRE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 26624 CHIMNEY SPIRE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Columns at Cypress Point
4330 Point Cypress Blvd
Wesley Chapel, FL 33545
Altis Wiregrass Ranch
28878 Golden Vista Blvd
Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Enclave at Wesley Chapel
1930 Devonwood Dr
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Parc at Wesley Chapel
5561 Post Oak Boulevard
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Windsor Club at Seven Oaks
2300 Guards St
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544

Similar Pages

Wesley Chapel 1 BedroomsWesley Chapel 2 Bedrooms
Wesley Chapel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWesley Chapel Apartments with Gyms
Wesley Chapel Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLClermont, FL
Winter Garden, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLFour Corners, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL
Egypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLNew Port Richey, FLHorizon West, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLOdessa, FLWestchase, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Seven Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg