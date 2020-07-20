All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

26546 CASTLEVIEW WAY

26546 Castleview Way · No Longer Available
Location

26546 Castleview Way, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Bay at Cypress Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Spacious townhome located in gated community, Bay at Cypress Creek. This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home features an open floor plan, 1
car attached garage, screened lanai, and a half bathroom downstairs. Kitchen has an eat in area, light oak cabinetry,
double stainless sink, and nice appliance package. Laundry is located upstairs along with large master bedroom with en
suite, and 2 guest bedrooms which share a sizable bathroom. Community offers a beautiful pool and is conveniently situated
near 1-75, Tampa Premium Outlets, Shops at Wiregrass, restaurants, Florida Hospital, and much more. Rent includes water,
trash, sewer, and basic cable. A/C and hot water heater are newer and unit has been recently painted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26546 CASTLEVIEW WAY have any available units?
26546 CASTLEVIEW WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 26546 CASTLEVIEW WAY have?
Some of 26546 CASTLEVIEW WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26546 CASTLEVIEW WAY currently offering any rent specials?
26546 CASTLEVIEW WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26546 CASTLEVIEW WAY pet-friendly?
No, 26546 CASTLEVIEW WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 26546 CASTLEVIEW WAY offer parking?
Yes, 26546 CASTLEVIEW WAY offers parking.
Does 26546 CASTLEVIEW WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 26546 CASTLEVIEW WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 26546 CASTLEVIEW WAY have a pool?
Yes, 26546 CASTLEVIEW WAY has a pool.
Does 26546 CASTLEVIEW WAY have accessible units?
No, 26546 CASTLEVIEW WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 26546 CASTLEVIEW WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26546 CASTLEVIEW WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 26546 CASTLEVIEW WAY have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 26546 CASTLEVIEW WAY has units with air conditioning.
