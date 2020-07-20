26546 CASTLEVIEW WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage stainless steel pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Spacious townhome located in gated community, Bay at Cypress Creek. This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home features an open floor plan, 1

car attached garage, screened lanai, and a half bathroom downstairs. Kitchen has an eat in area, light oak cabinetry,

double stainless sink, and nice appliance package. Laundry is located upstairs along with large master bedroom with en

suite, and 2 guest bedrooms which share a sizable bathroom. Community offers a beautiful pool and is conveniently situated

near 1-75, Tampa Premium Outlets, Shops at Wiregrass, restaurants, Florida Hospital, and much more. Rent includes water,

trash, sewer, and basic cable. A/C and hot water heater are newer and unit has been recently painted.