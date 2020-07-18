All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Find more places like 2639 Beech Grove Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wesley Chapel, FL
/
2639 Beech Grove Lane
Last updated September 12 2019 at 11:15 PM

2639 Beech Grove Lane

2639 Beech Grove Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wesley Chapel
See all
Seven Oaks
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

2639 Beech Grove Lane, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Seven Oaks

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest suite
media room
pet friendly
tennis court
Perfect floor plan and community for the whole family. This home sits on a spectacular over-sized corner lot. When you look for something special, this is what you are looking for. Enter into the foyer which leads to the formal living and dining area featuring Brazilian cherry wood floors, beautiful upgraded lighting and crown molding. The kitchen is sure to please with upgraded 42" cabinets with under mount lights, new tile backsplash, and granite counter tops. The eat in kitchen area opens to the spacious family room. Head upstairs to the fantastic loft area and 4 bedrooms including the Master Suite. The huge Master suite is sure to please with his and hers walk in closets, dual vanities, garden tub, and oversized shower. Split bedroom plan offers privacy and comfort. The 5th bedroom is located on the first floor - perfect for a guest suite or office. Other features include Brazilian Cherry floors on entire first floor, crown molding throughout, large oversized corner lot and screened in lanai. This much sought-after community has beautiful nature trails, tennis courts, 3 pools, movie theater, fitness room, exclusive gathering area, and play grounds. In addition, the location is amazing. Across the street is Wiregrass mall, Wesley Chapel Florida Hospital, Pasco County State College. Close access to I75/275.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2639 Beech Grove Lane have any available units?
2639 Beech Grove Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 2639 Beech Grove Lane have?
Some of 2639 Beech Grove Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2639 Beech Grove Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2639 Beech Grove Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2639 Beech Grove Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2639 Beech Grove Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2639 Beech Grove Lane offer parking?
No, 2639 Beech Grove Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2639 Beech Grove Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2639 Beech Grove Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2639 Beech Grove Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2639 Beech Grove Lane has a pool.
Does 2639 Beech Grove Lane have accessible units?
No, 2639 Beech Grove Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2639 Beech Grove Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2639 Beech Grove Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2639 Beech Grove Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2639 Beech Grove Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windsor Club at Seven Oaks
2300 Guards St
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Enclave at Wesley Chapel
1930 Devonwood Dr
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Columns at Cypress Point
4330 Point Cypress Blvd
Wesley Chapel, FL 33545
Altis Wiregrass Ranch
28878 Golden Vista Blvd
Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Parc at Wesley Chapel
5561 Post Oak Boulevard
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544

Similar Pages

Wesley Chapel 1 Bedroom ApartmentsWesley Chapel 2 Bedroom Apartments
Wesley Chapel 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsWesley Chapel Apartments with Gyms
Wesley Chapel Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLClermont, FL
Winter Garden, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLFour Corners, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL
Egypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLNew Port Richey, FLHorizon West, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLOdessa, FLWestchase, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Seven Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg