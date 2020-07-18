2639 Beech Grove Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym playground pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed guest suite media room pet friendly tennis court

Perfect floor plan and community for the whole family. This home sits on a spectacular over-sized corner lot. When you look for something special, this is what you are looking for. Enter into the foyer which leads to the formal living and dining area featuring Brazilian cherry wood floors, beautiful upgraded lighting and crown molding. The kitchen is sure to please with upgraded 42" cabinets with under mount lights, new tile backsplash, and granite counter tops. The eat in kitchen area opens to the spacious family room. Head upstairs to the fantastic loft area and 4 bedrooms including the Master Suite. The huge Master suite is sure to please with his and hers walk in closets, dual vanities, garden tub, and oversized shower. Split bedroom plan offers privacy and comfort. The 5th bedroom is located on the first floor - perfect for a guest suite or office. Other features include Brazilian Cherry floors on entire first floor, crown molding throughout, large oversized corner lot and screened in lanai. This much sought-after community has beautiful nature trails, tennis courts, 3 pools, movie theater, fitness room, exclusive gathering area, and play grounds. In addition, the location is amazing. Across the street is Wiregrass mall, Wesley Chapel Florida Hospital, Pasco County State College. Close access to I75/275.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.