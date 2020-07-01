All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Last updated May 13 2020 at 6:16 AM

2425 SILVERMOSS DRIVE

2425 Silvermoss Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2425 Silvermoss Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Seven Oaks

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Come to See this beautiful house of 4 Bedrooms, 3 Baths plus 1 DEN/OFFICE with screened Patio, 2-car garage at Seven Oaks
with one bedroom and one full bath on downstairs, 3 Bedrooms on Upstair.
This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room ! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to relax on screened back patio!Laminate floor for all the bedrooms and living room. Tiles in Kitchen and Bathroom.
The Seven Oaks Community has a resort-style clubhouse and pool, With its many amenities.
We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 600, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.
Lawn Maintenance included .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 400 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2425 SILVERMOSS DRIVE have any available units?
2425 SILVERMOSS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 2425 SILVERMOSS DRIVE have?
Some of 2425 SILVERMOSS DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2425 SILVERMOSS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2425 SILVERMOSS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2425 SILVERMOSS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2425 SILVERMOSS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 2425 SILVERMOSS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2425 SILVERMOSS DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2425 SILVERMOSS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2425 SILVERMOSS DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2425 SILVERMOSS DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 2425 SILVERMOSS DRIVE has a pool.
Does 2425 SILVERMOSS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2425 SILVERMOSS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2425 SILVERMOSS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2425 SILVERMOSS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2425 SILVERMOSS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2425 SILVERMOSS DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

