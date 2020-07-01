2425 SILVERMOSS DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Come to See this beautiful house of 4 Bedrooms, 3 Baths plus 1 DEN/OFFICE with screened Patio, 2-car garage at Seven Oaks

with one bedroom and one full bath on downstairs, 3 Bedrooms on Upstair.

This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room ! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to relax on screened back patio!Laminate floor for all the bedrooms and living room. Tiles in Kitchen and Bathroom.

The Seven Oaks Community has a resort-style clubhouse and pool, With its many amenities.

We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 600, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

Lawn Maintenance included .