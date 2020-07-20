2413 SILVERMOSS DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

You will love making this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage and a charming facade, while the backyard is complete with a small covered patio area and a spacious, lush green lawn for your outdoor enjoyment. The interior features low-maintenance flooring throughout the communal living rooms and plush carpeting in the spacious bedrooms. The kitchen is equipped with granite countertops, updated appliances, recessed lighting, and a large breakfast bar, and the living room offers all the space you need for making long-lasting memories. Make this your home and apply today!