Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2413 SILVERMOSS DRIVE

2413 Silvermoss Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2413 Silvermoss Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Seven Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You will love making this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage and a charming facade, while the backyard is complete with a small covered patio area and a spacious, lush green lawn for your outdoor enjoyment. The interior features low-maintenance flooring throughout the communal living rooms and plush carpeting in the spacious bedrooms. The kitchen is equipped with granite countertops, updated appliances, recessed lighting, and a large breakfast bar, and the living room offers all the space you need for making long-lasting memories. Make this your home and apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2413 SILVERMOSS DRIVE have any available units?
2413 SILVERMOSS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 2413 SILVERMOSS DRIVE have?
Some of 2413 SILVERMOSS DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2413 SILVERMOSS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2413 SILVERMOSS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2413 SILVERMOSS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2413 SILVERMOSS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 2413 SILVERMOSS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2413 SILVERMOSS DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2413 SILVERMOSS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2413 SILVERMOSS DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2413 SILVERMOSS DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2413 SILVERMOSS DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2413 SILVERMOSS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2413 SILVERMOSS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2413 SILVERMOSS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2413 SILVERMOSS DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2413 SILVERMOSS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2413 SILVERMOSS DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
