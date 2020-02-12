2316 SPRING HOLLOW LOOP

Amenities

AVAILABLE JUNE 1st 2020. Located in much sought after Seven Oaks community, this spacious 4bed, 3 full baths and 2 car garage home offers open living areas on the ground floor with many options of how the spaces may be used. The Kitchen has Corian countertops, Maple cabinets and Stainless Steel appliances and is open to a Family Room with a fireplace in a half wall which transitions to the Living/Dining Room. The Guest Bedroom and Guest Bathroom on the ground level creates privacy and separation when accommodating. The spacious upstairs Master Suite boasts a generous walk in closet and an impressive Master Bathroom. Two spacious Bedrooms with a shared Bathroom, the Laundry Room as well as a cozy Loft complete the more intimate family space upstairs. The lush landscaping and mature fruit trees creates an appealing tropical oasis. Fenced in backyard allows for more privacy. Water softener is included. Lawn maintenance is included in rent. Tenants will get access to Seven Oaks amenities including clubhouse, pools, tennis courts, basketball courts, parks and volleyball. Pets are welcome