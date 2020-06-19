2151 Shelbourne Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Cul Du Sac 4 Bedroom Home in Wrencrest at Meadow Point! This 4 bedroom/2 bath/2 car garage home is located in a gated community with pool access. The home offers a large backyard with an upgraded kitchen, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and tile flooring through out the house. No Carpet. Close to The Shops at Wiregrass and schools. Quick and convenient access to Bruce B Downs, I-75, I-275, 54 and 54. This house is highly desirable at a below market price will not last long!