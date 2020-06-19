All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Wesley Chapel, FL
2151 Shelbourne Ct
2151 Shelbourne Ct

2151 Shelbourne Court · (210) 896-0676
Location

2151 Shelbourne Court, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Meadow Point

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Cul Du Sac 4 Bedroom Home in Wrencrest at Meadow Point! This 4 bedroom/2 bath/2 car garage home is located in a gated community with pool access. The home offers a large backyard with an upgraded kitchen, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and tile flooring through out the house. No Carpet. Close to The Shops at Wiregrass and schools. Quick and convenient access to Bruce B Downs, I-75, I-275, 54 and 54. This house is highly desirable at a below market price will not last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2151 Shelbourne Ct have any available units?
2151 Shelbourne Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 2151 Shelbourne Ct have?
Some of 2151 Shelbourne Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2151 Shelbourne Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2151 Shelbourne Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2151 Shelbourne Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 2151 Shelbourne Ct is pet friendly.
Does 2151 Shelbourne Ct offer parking?
Yes, 2151 Shelbourne Ct does offer parking.
Does 2151 Shelbourne Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2151 Shelbourne Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2151 Shelbourne Ct have a pool?
Yes, 2151 Shelbourne Ct has a pool.
Does 2151 Shelbourne Ct have accessible units?
No, 2151 Shelbourne Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2151 Shelbourne Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2151 Shelbourne Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 2151 Shelbourne Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2151 Shelbourne Ct has units with air conditioning.
