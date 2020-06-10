1853 HOVENWEEP ROAD

Amenities
New Construction. This two story, all concrete block constructed townhome has an open concept downstairs that includes a large open kitchen, a powder room, and a large family room that overlooks a covered lanai. The second floor includes a spacious master with ensuite bathroom, two additional bedrooms, a full bathroom, and a laundry area. This home comes with all appliances including refrigerator, built-in dishwasher, electric range, microwave, washer, and dryer. Other features include: security system, drapes and blinds. The HOA dues include high-speed internet. Union Park residents enjoy a resort-style pool, lap pool, fitness center, splash pad and clubhouse, walking/running trails, dog parks and playgrounds. The neighborhood has a charter school and is zoned for top-rated schools. Located near Shops at Wiregrass, Advent Hospital, PHSC, Center Ice, Premium Outlets, I-75 & I-275.