Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:10 AM

1853 HOVENWEEP ROAD

1853 Hovenweep Road · No Longer Available
Location

1853 Hovenweep Road, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
new construction
New Construction. This two story, all concrete block constructed townhome has an open concept downstairs that includes a large open kitchen, a powder room, and a large family room that overlooks a covered lanai. The second floor includes a spacious master with ensuite bathroom, two additional bedrooms, a full bathroom, and a laundry area. This home comes with all appliances including refrigerator, built-in dishwasher, electric range, microwave, washer, and dryer. Other features include: security system, drapes and blinds. The HOA dues include high-speed internet. Union Park residents enjoy a resort-style pool, lap pool, fitness center, splash pad and clubhouse, walking/running trails, dog parks and playgrounds. The neighborhood has a charter school and is zoned for top-rated schools. Located near Shops at Wiregrass, Advent Hospital, PHSC, Center Ice, Premium Outlets, I-75 & I-275.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 250 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1853 HOVENWEEP ROAD have any available units?
1853 HOVENWEEP ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 1853 HOVENWEEP ROAD have?
Some of 1853 HOVENWEEP ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1853 HOVENWEEP ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1853 HOVENWEEP ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1853 HOVENWEEP ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 1853 HOVENWEEP ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 1853 HOVENWEEP ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 1853 HOVENWEEP ROAD does offer parking.
Does 1853 HOVENWEEP ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1853 HOVENWEEP ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1853 HOVENWEEP ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 1853 HOVENWEEP ROAD has a pool.
Does 1853 HOVENWEEP ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1853 HOVENWEEP ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1853 HOVENWEEP ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1853 HOVENWEEP ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 1853 HOVENWEEP ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1853 HOVENWEEP ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
