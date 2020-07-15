1841 Bearberry Cir 25-201

Amenities
Unit 25-201 Available 08/01/20 Fully Furnished Rental - Central Tampa - Property Id: 313102
Beautiful property in North Tampa/Wesley Chapel area, just 5 min to the Tampa Premium Outlets, 20-min drive to USF/Moffitt & 40 min to Downtown. This is a fully furnished, move-in ready br/2 ba townhome with all housewares, linens, entertainment and all utilities needed.
Located on the 1st floor (corner unit) with a secluded lake and garden view. Includes a single car garage with private access. Very quiet and private. Ceiling fans in each room, luxury vinyl plank and plush carpet throughout.
This unit comes with:
- Free coffee
- Large resort-style saltwater swimming pools
- Full-size fitness center
- Clubhouse with weekly community events
- Large, comfortable floor plan (over 1,300 square feet)
- Gated community parking
- High speed Wi-Fi
- Close to everything: parks, shopping, great restaurants
- Netflix, Hulu and cable TV included (70+ channels + DVR)
- Pet friendly!
- Full kitchen with all appliances, dishes, cutlery, etc.
- Full washer and dryer in unit
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/313102
