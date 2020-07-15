All apartments in Wesley Chapel
1841 Bearberry Cir 25-201
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:07 PM

1841 Bearberry Cir 25-201

1841 Bearberry Circle · (818) 404-6799
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1841 Bearberry Circle, Wesley Chapel, FL 33559

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 25-201 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,650

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1085 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Unit 25-201 Available 08/01/20 Fully Furnished Rental - Central Tampa - Property Id: 313102

Beautiful property in North Tampa/Wesley Chapel area, just 5 min to the Tampa Premium Outlets, 20-min drive to USF/Moffitt & 40 min to Downtown. This is a fully furnished, move-in ready br/2 ba townhome with all housewares, linens, entertainment and all utilities needed.

Located on the 1st floor (corner unit) with a secluded lake and garden view. Includes a single car garage with private access. Very quiet and private. Ceiling fans in each room, luxury vinyl plank and plush carpet throughout.

This unit comes with:

- Free coffee
- Large resort-style saltwater swimming pools
- Full-size fitness center
- Clubhouse with weekly community events
- Large, comfortable floor plan (over 1,300 square feet)
- Gated community parking
- High speed Wi-Fi
- Close to everything: parks, shopping, great restaurants
- Netflix, Hulu and cable TV included (70+ channels + DVR)
- Pet friendly!
- Full kitchen with all appliances, dishes, cutlery, etc.
- Full washer and dryer in unit
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/313102
Property Id 313102

(RLNE5903616)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

