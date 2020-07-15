1841 Bearberry Cir 25-201

Amenities

Unit 25-201 Available 08/01/20 Fully Furnished Rental - Central Tampa - Property Id: 313102



Beautiful property in North Tampa/Wesley Chapel area, just 5 min to the Tampa Premium Outlets, 20-min drive to USF/Moffitt & 40 min to Downtown. This is a fully furnished, move-in ready br/2 ba townhome with all housewares, linens, entertainment and all utilities needed.



Located on the 1st floor (corner unit) with a secluded lake and garden view. Includes a single car garage with private access. Very quiet and private. Ceiling fans in each room, luxury vinyl plank and plush carpet throughout.



This unit comes with:



- Free coffee

- Large resort-style saltwater swimming pools

- Full-size fitness center

- Clubhouse with weekly community events

- Large, comfortable floor plan (over 1,300 square feet)

- Gated community parking

- High speed Wi-Fi

- Close to everything: parks, shopping, great restaurants

- Netflix, Hulu and cable TV included (70+ channels + DVR)

- Pet friendly!

- Full kitchen with all appliances, dishes, cutlery, etc.

- Full washer and dryer in unit

