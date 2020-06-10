All apartments in Wesley Chapel
1819 Thornwood Ct
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:40 AM

1819 Thornwood Ct

1819 Thornwood Court · No Longer Available
Location

1819 Thornwood Court, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Williamsburg West

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage home centrally located in Wesley Chapel. The whole home feature tile flooring! Enter to the spacious living room dining room combination and continue on to the kitchen featuring a breakfast bar. The split floor plan offers the master bedroom with a walk in closet and its own private bathroom. The other 2 bedrooms offer privacy and are separated by the hall bathroom. There is an enclosed and heated florida room at the back of the home that also offers an entrance from the master bedroom. Unlimited uses for this area! The back yard offers a storage shed as well as a fenced area for pets.This home is conveniently located near I-75 on SR-56 and is just minutes from Wiregrass Mall, Tampa Premium Outlets, Florida Hospital, Top-Rated schools, Numerous new restaurants and much more. Don't miss out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1819 Thornwood Ct have any available units?
1819 Thornwood Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 1819 Thornwood Ct have?
Some of 1819 Thornwood Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1819 Thornwood Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1819 Thornwood Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1819 Thornwood Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 1819 Thornwood Ct is pet friendly.
Does 1819 Thornwood Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1819 Thornwood Ct does offer parking.
Does 1819 Thornwood Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1819 Thornwood Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1819 Thornwood Ct have a pool?
No, 1819 Thornwood Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1819 Thornwood Ct have accessible units?
No, 1819 Thornwood Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1819 Thornwood Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1819 Thornwood Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 1819 Thornwood Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1819 Thornwood Ct has units with air conditioning.
