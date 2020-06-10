1819 Thornwood Ct

Amenities

3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage home centrally located in Wesley Chapel. The whole home feature tile flooring! Enter to the spacious living room dining room combination and continue on to the kitchen featuring a breakfast bar. The split floor plan offers the master bedroom with a walk in closet and its own private bathroom. The other 2 bedrooms offer privacy and are separated by the hall bathroom. There is an enclosed and heated florida room at the back of the home that also offers an entrance from the master bedroom. Unlimited uses for this area! The back yard offers a storage shed as well as a fenced area for pets.This home is conveniently located near I-75 on SR-56 and is just minutes from Wiregrass Mall, Tampa Premium Outlets, Florida Hospital, Top-Rated schools, Numerous new restaurants and much more. Don't miss out!