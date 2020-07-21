Amenities
Be the first person to ever live here!!! Brand new 3 bedroom/ 2.5 bathroom town home for rent in desirable Union Park community in Wesley Chapel, FL! Short distance to distance A rated to schools, Resort style amenities, and All of the perks of new construction.....low electricity bills, granite kitchen, maintenance free, and WIFI included! This home comes with all appliances including refrigerator, built-in dishwasher, electric range, microwave, washer, and dryer. Beautiful finishes, plenty of additional storage, and an attached 1 car garage! Photos are of the staged model, but our rental has the same color and features. Contact us today for more details!
Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1818-hovenweep-road-wesley-chapel-fl-33543-usa/f7018d79-5d73-41c1-9068-64d9a0c3d056
(RLNE5037982)