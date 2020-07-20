All apartments in Wesley Chapel
1811 Leybourne Loop
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:14 AM

1811 Leybourne Loop

1811 Leybourne Loop · No Longer Available
Location

1811 Leybourne Loop, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Meadow Point

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
volleyball court
Beautiful Conservation! No rear neighbors. Sit back and relax in your screen porch and enjoy the view. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home features a formal living room and dining room. The bright and open kitchen has upgraded cabinets with tons of cabinet space and granite counter tops which overlooks the spacious family room. The master bedroom boasts a large walk-in closet and master bath has garden tub great for relaxing. Great location near the Wiregrass and Outlet Malls, dining, and great schools. The Meadow Point community offers a clubhouse with gym, pool, playground, tennis courts, and beach volleyball. Non- Smoking.

(RLNE3167888)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1811 Leybourne Loop have any available units?
1811 Leybourne Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 1811 Leybourne Loop have?
Some of 1811 Leybourne Loop's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1811 Leybourne Loop currently offering any rent specials?
1811 Leybourne Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1811 Leybourne Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 1811 Leybourne Loop is pet friendly.
Does 1811 Leybourne Loop offer parking?
Yes, 1811 Leybourne Loop offers parking.
Does 1811 Leybourne Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1811 Leybourne Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1811 Leybourne Loop have a pool?
Yes, 1811 Leybourne Loop has a pool.
Does 1811 Leybourne Loop have accessible units?
No, 1811 Leybourne Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 1811 Leybourne Loop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1811 Leybourne Loop has units with dishwashers.
Does 1811 Leybourne Loop have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1811 Leybourne Loop has units with air conditioning.
