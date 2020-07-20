1811 Leybourne Loop

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher granite counters garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym playground pool dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court volleyball court

Beautiful Conservation! No rear neighbors. Sit back and relax in your screen porch and enjoy the view. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home features a formal living room and dining room. The bright and open kitchen has upgraded cabinets with tons of cabinet space and granite counter tops which overlooks the spacious family room. The master bedroom boasts a large walk-in closet and master bath has garden tub great for relaxing. Great location near the Wiregrass and Outlet Malls, dining, and great schools. The Meadow Point community offers a clubhouse with gym, pool, playground, tennis courts, and beach volleyball. Non- Smoking.



(RLNE3167888)