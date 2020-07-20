1763 TALLULAH TERRACE

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Welcome to your new Home. What a great 3 bedroom 2 bath Energy Star Qualified single family home located in Union Park. The "Twain" floor plan by Ryland homes feature and open kitchen with a nook overlooking you living area. Your sliding glass door lead you to a covered and screened extended lanai ; perfect to enjoy the upcoming spring months. Your kitchen boast 42" Cherry Spice Cabinets with crown molding, additional cabinetry and glass doors; stainless steel appliances and granite counters through out home. This is a turn key home has all the upgrades already included: under-mount stainless steel sink, kitchen faucet, backsplash, additional recess lighting. Laundry room has custom built in cabinets to stay organized. Union park features a Community club house, pool, splash-pad, playground, running and exercise trails, doggie park, fire pits and picnic areas.