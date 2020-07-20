All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Last updated June 3 2019 at 6:06 PM

1763 TALLULAH TERRACE

1763 Tallulah Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

1763 Tallulah Terrace, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
Welcome to your new Home. What a great 3 bedroom 2 bath Energy Star Qualified single family home located in Union Park. The "Twain" floor plan by Ryland homes feature and open kitchen with a nook overlooking you living area. Your sliding glass door lead you to a covered and screened extended lanai ; perfect to enjoy the upcoming spring months. Your kitchen boast 42" Cherry Spice Cabinets with crown molding, additional cabinetry and glass doors; stainless steel appliances and granite counters through out home. This is a turn key home has all the upgrades already included: under-mount stainless steel sink, kitchen faucet, backsplash, additional recess lighting. Laundry room has custom built in cabinets to stay organized. Union park features a Community club house, pool, splash-pad, playground, running and exercise trails, doggie park, fire pits and picnic areas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1763 TALLULAH TERRACE have any available units?
1763 TALLULAH TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 1763 TALLULAH TERRACE have?
Some of 1763 TALLULAH TERRACE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1763 TALLULAH TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
1763 TALLULAH TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1763 TALLULAH TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 1763 TALLULAH TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 1763 TALLULAH TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 1763 TALLULAH TERRACE offers parking.
Does 1763 TALLULAH TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1763 TALLULAH TERRACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1763 TALLULAH TERRACE have a pool?
Yes, 1763 TALLULAH TERRACE has a pool.
Does 1763 TALLULAH TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 1763 TALLULAH TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 1763 TALLULAH TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1763 TALLULAH TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1763 TALLULAH TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1763 TALLULAH TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
