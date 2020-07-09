1754 FIRCREST COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 5/3/3 in Beaconsfield/Meadow Pointe. Home features den/study, formal dining room and large living room. The kitchen is a chef's dream with gas stove, two wall ovens, center island, wine rack, stainless steel appliances, pantry and lots of cabinet and counter space. All bedrooms are downstairs in this large split plan. Master bath features a garden tub, separate large shower and double vanities. Jack and Jill bedrooms share a spacious bathroom and the other two bedrooms share a hall bathroom. The upstairs features a loft area for entertaining or additional privacy. The home features a large utility room and 3 car garage and a large patio off of the dining room that backs up onto a conservation lot. HOME WILL BE AVAILABLE TO SHOW ON 06/01/2020.