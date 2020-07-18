1702 Marumbi Court

Amenities

4br 2.5 Ba W Formal Living And Formal Dining Room 2 Car Garage And On A Cul-de-sac In Wiregrass School District!! Wesley Chapel / New Tampa-- Freshly Painted And Updated!! Move In Ready Updates Include Porcelain Tile Flooring Covering The Entire 1st Level And All Wet Areas! New Appliances!! Cathedral Ceilings Combined With Abundant Natural Light In The Formal Living Room And Dining Room! Huge Family Room For Entertaining Guests And Family Gatherings. Granite Counter Tops, Spacious Walk In Pantry, Wood Kitchen Cabinetry And Eat In Kitchen. Square Footage Galore For A 4 Bedroom Or 4th Br Can Be A Bonus Room Or Office / Den / Theater Room / Guest Room. Master Bedroom Features Extra Sitting Area, Laminate Flooring With On Suite Master Bath And Dual Vanity Sinks, Porcelain Flooring, Garden Tub With Air Jets, Separate Shower Stall, Linen And Walk In Closets. Convenience Convenience Convenience!! I-75 I 275 Wesley Chapel Premium Outlets Advent Hospital, Wiregrass Mall, Restaurants Moffit Center, Usf, Pasco-hernando State College Porter Campus At Wiregrass Ranch And Much More!! Schedule Your Showings Today Owner Motivated To Sell!!



