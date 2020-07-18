All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Last updated May 6 2019 at 6:11 PM

1702 Marumbi Court

1702 Marumbi Court · No Longer Available
Location

1702 Marumbi Court, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Northwood

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
media room
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
4br 2.5 Ba W Formal Living And Formal Dining Room 2 Car Garage And On A Cul-de-sac In Wiregrass School District!! Wesley Chapel / New Tampa-- Freshly Painted And Updated!! Move In Ready Updates Include Porcelain Tile Flooring Covering The Entire 1st Level And All Wet Areas! New Appliances!! Cathedral Ceilings Combined With Abundant Natural Light In The Formal Living Room And Dining Room! Huge Family Room For Entertaining Guests And Family Gatherings. Granite Counter Tops, Spacious Walk In Pantry, Wood Kitchen Cabinetry And Eat In Kitchen. Square Footage Galore For A 4 Bedroom Or 4th Br Can Be A Bonus Room Or Office / Den / Theater Room / Guest Room. Master Bedroom Features Extra Sitting Area, Laminate Flooring With On Suite Master Bath And Dual Vanity Sinks, Porcelain Flooring, Garden Tub With Air Jets, Separate Shower Stall, Linen And Walk In Closets. Convenience Convenience Convenience!! I-75 I 275 Wesley Chapel Premium Outlets Advent Hospital, Wiregrass Mall, Restaurants Moffit Center, Usf, Pasco-hernando State College Porter Campus At Wiregrass Ranch And Much More!! Schedule Your Showings Today Owner Motivated To Sell!!

Listing Courtesy Of EXP REALTY LLC

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1702 Marumbi Court have any available units?
1702 Marumbi Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 1702 Marumbi Court have?
Some of 1702 Marumbi Court's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1702 Marumbi Court currently offering any rent specials?
1702 Marumbi Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1702 Marumbi Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1702 Marumbi Court is pet friendly.
Does 1702 Marumbi Court offer parking?
Yes, 1702 Marumbi Court offers parking.
Does 1702 Marumbi Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1702 Marumbi Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1702 Marumbi Court have a pool?
No, 1702 Marumbi Court does not have a pool.
Does 1702 Marumbi Court have accessible units?
No, 1702 Marumbi Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1702 Marumbi Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1702 Marumbi Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1702 Marumbi Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1702 Marumbi Court does not have units with air conditioning.
