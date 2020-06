1645 LEYBOURNE LOOP

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets gym

SPLIT FLOOR PLAN HOME LOCATED IN THE GATED COMMUNITY OF HEATHERSTONE IN MEADOW POINTE FEATURES WOOD FLOORS IN ENTRY/MAIN LIVING AREA, TILE IN KITCHEN & BATHS, CARPET IN SEPARATE SECOND FORMAL LIVING/DINING ROOM THAT IS SEPARATED BY FRENCH DOORS AND BEDROOMS. CORIAN COUNTERS, INTERIOR LAUNDRY ROOM. MASTER BEDROOM HAS JACUZZI TUB, SHOWER AND WALK-IN CLOSET, CROWN MOLDING, PRE-WIRED FOR SECURITY SYSTEM AND SURROUND SOUND. THERE ARE NO REAR NEIGHBORS. THE MEADOW POINTE COMMUNITY OFFERS A CLUB HOUSE WITH GYM, POOL W/SPLASH PAD, PLAY GROUND, BASKETBALL COURTS, TENNIS COURTS, SHUFFLEBOARD, BEACH VOLLEYBALL AND NATURE TRAILS.