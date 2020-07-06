All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Last updated February 14 2020 at 11:12 PM

1543 TALLULAH TERRACE

1543 Tallulah Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

1543 Tallulah Terrace, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Beautiful two story single family home with 2,334 square feet of space located in sought after Union Park.
Enjoy this gorgeous home with a Maryland floorplan built in 2017 with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and a 2 car garage and free ultra fast internet. Located on the first floor you will find an open floor plan consisting of the kitchen, living room and dining room. The first floor is completely tiled for your convenience. On the second floor you will find the bedrooms and loft, complete with plush carpet. The master suite is spacious with a very large walk in closet. The community has a brand new clubhouse with a gym and lap pool in addition to the community pool. There is also a park and splash pad for the little ones.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1543 TALLULAH TERRACE have any available units?
1543 TALLULAH TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 1543 TALLULAH TERRACE have?
Some of 1543 TALLULAH TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1543 TALLULAH TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
1543 TALLULAH TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1543 TALLULAH TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 1543 TALLULAH TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 1543 TALLULAH TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 1543 TALLULAH TERRACE offers parking.
Does 1543 TALLULAH TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1543 TALLULAH TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1543 TALLULAH TERRACE have a pool?
Yes, 1543 TALLULAH TERRACE has a pool.
Does 1543 TALLULAH TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 1543 TALLULAH TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 1543 TALLULAH TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1543 TALLULAH TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1543 TALLULAH TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1543 TALLULAH TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.

