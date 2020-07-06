1543 TALLULAH TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage internet access

Beautiful two story single family home with 2,334 square feet of space located in sought after Union Park.

Enjoy this gorgeous home with a Maryland floorplan built in 2017 with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and a 2 car garage and free ultra fast internet. Located on the first floor you will find an open floor plan consisting of the kitchen, living room and dining room. The first floor is completely tiled for your convenience. On the second floor you will find the bedrooms and loft, complete with plush carpet. The master suite is spacious with a very large walk in closet. The community has a brand new clubhouse with a gym and lap pool in addition to the community pool. There is also a park and splash pad for the little ones.