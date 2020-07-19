1524 MAXIMILIAN DRIVE

Amenities
RECENTLY REMODELED!! BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED & UPGRADED 3/2/2 house in POPULAR MEADOW POINT COMMUNITY with DESIRABLE SCHOOLS. Home consists of a spacious LIVING/DINING combo and KITCHEN/FAMILY combo as well as a BREAKFAST NOOK in the kitchen! ALL NEWER STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES in kitchen including a side by side refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and a GAS range/oven with warming drawer. The cabinets are ESPRESSO brown which nicely compliment the GRANITE COUNTERS. You're sure to love all of the STORAGE space with 2 closet style PANTRIES! But wait, there's more! A BREAKFAST NOOK, BREAKFAST BAR and a LAUNDRY CLOSET too! Just bring your W/D. Rounding out the rest of the house is a roomy MASTER SUITE overlooking back yard with a full bath boasting a WALK IN SHOWER, GARDEN TUB & DUAL SINKS featuring GRANITE COUNTERTOPS. Across the house are 2 more BEDROOMS, a hall closet and a Full Bath with tub/shower combo and GRANITE COUNTERTOP. The backyard is fully fenced in and LAWNCARE IS INCLUDED in rent! New and like new paint inside and out. ALL NEW 2017-2018: Roof, AC, tile, carpet, toilets, appliances, ceiling fans, doors, hardware, lights and blinds. Garage has openers, epoxy floor coating and a utility sink. Tenants of this home will have access to Community amenities such as 2 pools, splashpad for toddlers, picnic areas, playgrounds, tennis courts (3), basketball, indoor fully enclosed racquetball court, sand volleyball courts and shuffleboard!