1524 MAXIMILIAN DRIVE

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool racquetball court shuffle board garage tennis court volleyball court

RECENTLY REMODELED!! BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED & UPGRADED 3/2/2 house in POPULAR MEADOW POINT COMMUNITY with DESIRABLE SCHOOLS. Home consists of a spacious LIVING/DINING combo and KITCHEN/FAMILY combo as well as a BREAKFAST NOOK in the kitchen! ALL NEWER STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES in kitchen including a side by side refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and a GAS range/oven with warming drawer. The cabinets are ESPRESSO brown which nicely compliment the GRANITE COUNTERS. You're sure to love all of the STORAGE space with 2 closet style PANTRIES! But wait, there's more! A BREAKFAST NOOK, BREAKFAST BAR and a LAUNDRY CLOSET too! Just bring your W/D. Rounding out the rest of the house is a roomy MASTER SUITE overlooking back yard with a full bath boasting a WALK IN SHOWER, GARDEN TUB & DUAL SINKS featuring GRANITE COUNTERTOPS. Across the house are 2 more BEDROOMS, a hall closet and a Full Bath with tub/shower combo and GRANITE COUNTERTOP. The backyard is fully fenced in and LAWNCARE IS INCLUDED in rent! New and like new paint inside and out. ALL NEW 2017-2018: Roof, AC, tile, carpet, toilets, appliances, ceiling fans, doors, hardware, lights and blinds. Garage has openers, epoxy floor coating and a utility sink. Tenants of this home will have access to Community amenities such as 2 pools, splashpad for toddlers, picnic areas, playgrounds, tennis courts (3), basketball, indoor fully enclosed racquetball court, sand volleyball courts and shuffleboard!