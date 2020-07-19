All apartments in Wesley Chapel
1524 MAXIMILIAN DRIVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1524 MAXIMILIAN DRIVE

No Longer Available
Location

1524 Maximilian Dr, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Meadow Point

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
racquetball court
shuffle board
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
RECENTLY REMODELED!! BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED & UPGRADED 3/2/2 house in POPULAR MEADOW POINT COMMUNITY with DESIRABLE SCHOOLS. Home consists of a spacious LIVING/DINING combo and KITCHEN/FAMILY combo as well as a BREAKFAST NOOK in the kitchen! ALL NEWER STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES in kitchen including a side by side refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and a GAS range/oven with warming drawer. The cabinets are ESPRESSO brown which nicely compliment the GRANITE COUNTERS. You're sure to love all of the STORAGE space with 2 closet style PANTRIES! But wait, there's more! A BREAKFAST NOOK, BREAKFAST BAR and a LAUNDRY CLOSET too! Just bring your W/D. Rounding out the rest of the house is a roomy MASTER SUITE overlooking back yard with a full bath boasting a WALK IN SHOWER, GARDEN TUB & DUAL SINKS featuring GRANITE COUNTERTOPS. Across the house are 2 more BEDROOMS, a hall closet and a Full Bath with tub/shower combo and GRANITE COUNTERTOP. The backyard is fully fenced in and LAWNCARE IS INCLUDED in rent! New and like new paint inside and out. ALL NEW 2017-2018: Roof, AC, tile, carpet, toilets, appliances, ceiling fans, doors, hardware, lights and blinds. Garage has openers, epoxy floor coating and a utility sink. Tenants of this home will have access to Community amenities such as 2 pools, splashpad for toddlers, picnic areas, playgrounds, tennis courts (3), basketball, indoor fully enclosed racquetball court, sand volleyball courts and shuffleboard!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1524 MAXIMILIAN DRIVE have any available units?
1524 MAXIMILIAN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 1524 MAXIMILIAN DRIVE have?
Some of 1524 MAXIMILIAN DRIVE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1524 MAXIMILIAN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1524 MAXIMILIAN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1524 MAXIMILIAN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1524 MAXIMILIAN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 1524 MAXIMILIAN DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1524 MAXIMILIAN DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1524 MAXIMILIAN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1524 MAXIMILIAN DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1524 MAXIMILIAN DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1524 MAXIMILIAN DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1524 MAXIMILIAN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1524 MAXIMILIAN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1524 MAXIMILIAN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1524 MAXIMILIAN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1524 MAXIMILIAN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1524 MAXIMILIAN DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
