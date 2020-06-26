All apartments in Wesley Chapel
1342 OCEAN REEF ROAD
Last updated September 24 2019 at 11:25 PM

1342 OCEAN REEF ROAD

1342 Ocean Reef Road · No Longer Available
Location

1342 Ocean Reef Road, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Northwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Don’t miss your chance to make this gorgeous house your new home! The interior features spacious bedrooms detailed with plenty of closet space for your convenience, along with an intimate and cozy layout that makes it especially easy to feel right at home, and a kitchen that is equipped with stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinetry and countertop space for your culinary enjoyment! Additionally, the backyard is complete with an open lawn and a patio area for your outdoor enjoyment! Make this your new home and apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1342 OCEAN REEF ROAD have any available units?
1342 OCEAN REEF ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 1342 OCEAN REEF ROAD have?
Some of 1342 OCEAN REEF ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1342 OCEAN REEF ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1342 OCEAN REEF ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1342 OCEAN REEF ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 1342 OCEAN REEF ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 1342 OCEAN REEF ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 1342 OCEAN REEF ROAD offers parking.
Does 1342 OCEAN REEF ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1342 OCEAN REEF ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1342 OCEAN REEF ROAD have a pool?
No, 1342 OCEAN REEF ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 1342 OCEAN REEF ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1342 OCEAN REEF ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1342 OCEAN REEF ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1342 OCEAN REEF ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 1342 OCEAN REEF ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1342 OCEAN REEF ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
