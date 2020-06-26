1342 OCEAN REEF ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Don’t miss your chance to make this gorgeous house your new home! The interior features spacious bedrooms detailed with plenty of closet space for your convenience, along with an intimate and cozy layout that makes it especially easy to feel right at home, and a kitchen that is equipped with stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinetry and countertop space for your culinary enjoyment! Additionally, the backyard is complete with an open lawn and a patio area for your outdoor enjoyment! Make this your new home and apply today!