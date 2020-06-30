1316 STANDRIDGE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse pool tennis court

Beauiful townhouse in private gated community , natural conservation area view. Large double closet in rear master, plus linen closet in hall. Open dining room and living room areas. Convenient downstairs half bath. Kitchen has recenlty updated cabinets and Brand New Appliance package. Fresh paint thru out the entire unit! New laminate flooring in the living area and brand new carpeting up the steps and thru out the 2nd floor. Private screened lanai and storage closet through sliding glass doors. Great location in Wesley Chapel has pool, tennis, basketball, clubhouse.