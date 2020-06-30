All apartments in Wesley Chapel
1316 STANDRIDGE DRIVE
1316 STANDRIDGE DRIVE

1316 Standridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1316 Standridge Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Meadow Point

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
basketball court
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
Beauiful townhouse in private gated community , natural conservation area view. Large double closet in rear master, plus linen closet in hall. Open dining room and living room areas. Convenient downstairs half bath. Kitchen has recenlty updated cabinets and Brand New Appliance package. Fresh paint thru out the entire unit! New laminate flooring in the living area and brand new carpeting up the steps and thru out the 2nd floor. Private screened lanai and storage closet through sliding glass doors. Great location in Wesley Chapel has pool, tennis, basketball, clubhouse.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1316 STANDRIDGE DRIVE have any available units?
1316 STANDRIDGE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 1316 STANDRIDGE DRIVE have?
Some of 1316 STANDRIDGE DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1316 STANDRIDGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1316 STANDRIDGE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1316 STANDRIDGE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1316 STANDRIDGE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 1316 STANDRIDGE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 1316 STANDRIDGE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 1316 STANDRIDGE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1316 STANDRIDGE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1316 STANDRIDGE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1316 STANDRIDGE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1316 STANDRIDGE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1316 STANDRIDGE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1316 STANDRIDGE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1316 STANDRIDGE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1316 STANDRIDGE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1316 STANDRIDGE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

