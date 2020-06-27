All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Last updated August 21 2019 at 7:55 AM

1309 Key West Ct

1309 Key West Court · No Longer Available
Location

1309 Key West Court, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Northwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Awesome 2 Story Single Family Home available late Aug located in the Northwood community! This 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home won't last long. Foyer Entry that opens to the Formal Living / Dining Room Combo with sliding doors that lead out to a huge Lanai. Brand new 600sq ft screened-in Lanai with TV mount, fans and power connections. There's also a large fenced in backyard. The Kitchen has Stainless steel appliances including a large Kitchenaid French door refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, and oven, and it's open to a Great Room and Dinette area. Kitchen features a Breakfast Bar and Closet Pantry and the Great Room features Built-In Shelves for your Entertainment Center. 1 Bedroom and 1 Full Bath are located on the First Floor. The Master Suite is on the Second Floor and features a upgraded vanity, dual sinks and organized walk in closet. Master Bathroom also has a Garden Tub with a Separate Shower Stall. The other 2 Bedrooms are upstairs and share the 2nd Full Bathroom. This home also features great updates like a Nest thermostat, a water softener system and high quality window blinds in all rooms. Home is on a Cul-de-Sac. An Inside Laundry Room that includes a washer and dryer. Attached 2 Car Garage. Schedule a tour and lock this down today! Sorry no pets allowed. Community has a pool. Trash service and lawn care is included in the rent! All other utilities are tenants responsibility. Furniture and TVs not included.

$45 non-refundable application fee per adult applicant. $235 Move-In Admin Fee.
Full first month's rent and security deposit due prior to move in.

If you have any questions or want to schedule a viewing please contact our office at (813) 867-4696
Or visit www.RentVesttampa.com for other listings just like this one

Property is Professionally Managed by RentVest Florida
4830 W Kennedy Blvd Suite 600 Tampa, FL 33609

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1309 Key West Ct have any available units?
1309 Key West Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 1309 Key West Ct have?
Some of 1309 Key West Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1309 Key West Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1309 Key West Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1309 Key West Ct pet-friendly?
No, 1309 Key West Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 1309 Key West Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1309 Key West Ct offers parking.
Does 1309 Key West Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1309 Key West Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1309 Key West Ct have a pool?
Yes, 1309 Key West Ct has a pool.
Does 1309 Key West Ct have accessible units?
No, 1309 Key West Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1309 Key West Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1309 Key West Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 1309 Key West Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1309 Key West Ct has units with air conditioning.
