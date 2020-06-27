1309 Key West Ct

Amenities
Awesome 2 Story Single Family Home available late Aug located in the Northwood community! This 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home won't last long. Foyer Entry that opens to the Formal Living / Dining Room Combo with sliding doors that lead out to a huge Lanai. Brand new 600sq ft screened-in Lanai with TV mount, fans and power connections. There's also a large fenced in backyard. The Kitchen has Stainless steel appliances including a large Kitchenaid French door refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, and oven, and it's open to a Great Room and Dinette area. Kitchen features a Breakfast Bar and Closet Pantry and the Great Room features Built-In Shelves for your Entertainment Center. 1 Bedroom and 1 Full Bath are located on the First Floor. The Master Suite is on the Second Floor and features a upgraded vanity, dual sinks and organized walk in closet. Master Bathroom also has a Garden Tub with a Separate Shower Stall. The other 2 Bedrooms are upstairs and share the 2nd Full Bathroom. This home also features great updates like a Nest thermostat, a water softener system and high quality window blinds in all rooms. Home is on a Cul-de-Sac. An Inside Laundry Room that includes a washer and dryer. Attached 2 Car Garage. Schedule a tour and lock this down today! Sorry no pets allowed. Community has a pool. Trash service and lawn care is included in the rent! All other utilities are tenants responsibility. Furniture and TVs not included.
$45 non-refundable application fee per adult applicant. $235 Move-In Admin Fee.
Full first month's rent and security deposit due prior to move in.
