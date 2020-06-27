1309 Key West Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Awesome 2 Story Single Family Home available late Aug located in the Northwood community! This 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home won't last long. Foyer Entry that opens to the Formal Living / Dining Room Combo with sliding doors that lead out to a huge Lanai. Brand new 600sq ft screened-in Lanai with TV mount, fans and power connections. There's also a large fenced in backyard. The Kitchen has Stainless steel appliances including a large Kitchenaid French door refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, and oven, and it's open to a Great Room and Dinette area. Kitchen features a Breakfast Bar and Closet Pantry and the Great Room features Built-In Shelves for your Entertainment Center. 1 Bedroom and 1 Full Bath are located on the First Floor. The Master Suite is on the Second Floor and features a upgraded vanity, dual sinks and organized walk in closet. Master Bathroom also has a Garden Tub with a Separate Shower Stall. The other 2 Bedrooms are upstairs and share the 2nd Full Bathroom. This home also features great updates like a Nest thermostat, a water softener system and high quality window blinds in all rooms. Home is on a Cul-de-Sac. An Inside Laundry Room that includes a washer and dryer. Attached 2 Car Garage. Schedule a tour and lock this down today! Sorry no pets allowed. Community has a pool. Trash service and lawn care is included in the rent! All other utilities are tenants responsibility. Furniture and TVs not included.



$45 non-refundable application fee per adult applicant. $235 Move-In Admin Fee.

Full first month's rent and security deposit due prior to move in.



If you have any questions or want to schedule a viewing please contact our office at (813) 867-4696

Or visit www.RentVesttampa.com for other listings just like this one



Property is Professionally Managed by RentVest Florida

4830 W Kennedy Blvd Suite 600 Tampa, FL 33609