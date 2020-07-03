All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Find more places like 1309 Horsemint Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wesley Chapel, FL
/
1309 Horsemint Ln
Last updated June 4 2020 at 12:01 AM

1309 Horsemint Ln

1309 Horsmint Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wesley Chapel
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1309 Horsmint Lane, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Meadow Point

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
Meadow Pointe Community beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Very spacious open layout nice colors throughout arched entries tall ceilings. Living room is spacious with sliders that lead to open patio and back yard. Dining area and eat in kitchen area. Fully appointed kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. Master bedroom features walk in closets double sinks garden tub and shower stall. Nice size back yard with a 2 car garage. Beautiful landscaping. Community offers a clubhouse, fitness center, pools, courts, and playgrounds. Close to Wiregrass and easy access to I-75.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1309 Horsemint Ln have any available units?
1309 Horsemint Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 1309 Horsemint Ln have?
Some of 1309 Horsemint Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1309 Horsemint Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1309 Horsemint Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1309 Horsemint Ln pet-friendly?
No, 1309 Horsemint Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 1309 Horsemint Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1309 Horsemint Ln offers parking.
Does 1309 Horsemint Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1309 Horsemint Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1309 Horsemint Ln have a pool?
Yes, 1309 Horsemint Ln has a pool.
Does 1309 Horsemint Ln have accessible units?
No, 1309 Horsemint Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1309 Horsemint Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 1309 Horsemint Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1309 Horsemint Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 1309 Horsemint Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Enclave at Wesley Chapel
1930 Devonwood Dr
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Windsor Club at Seven Oaks
2300 Guards St
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Columns at Cypress Point
4330 Point Cypress Blvd
Wesley Chapel, FL 33545
Parc at Wesley Chapel
5561 Post Oak Boulevard
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Altis Wiregrass Ranch
28878 Golden Vista Blvd
Wesley Chapel, FL 33543

Similar Pages

Wesley Chapel 1 BedroomsWesley Chapel 2 Bedrooms
Wesley Chapel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWesley Chapel Apartments with Gym
Wesley Chapel Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLFour Corners, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL
Egypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLHorizon West, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLLeesburg, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Seven Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

Lake-Sumter State CollegeFlorida Southern College
Polk State CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa