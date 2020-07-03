1309 Horsemint Ln

Amenities

patio / balcony garage walk in closets gym pool playground

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage

Meadow Pointe Community beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Very spacious open layout nice colors throughout arched entries tall ceilings. Living room is spacious with sliders that lead to open patio and back yard. Dining area and eat in kitchen area. Fully appointed kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. Master bedroom features walk in closets double sinks garden tub and shower stall. Nice size back yard with a 2 car garage. Beautiful landscaping. Community offers a clubhouse, fitness center, pools, courts, and playgrounds. Close to Wiregrass and easy access to I-75.