Last updated January 31 2020 at 8:06 AM

1243 FORT COBB TERRACE

1243 Fort Cobb Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

1243 Fort Cobb Terrace, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
The stunning 2,466 sq. ft. Massachusetts showcases a gourmet kitchen with walk-in pantry, granite countertops, and beautiful kitchen island. A formal dining room opens up into the relaxing family room. The spacious master bedroom is tucked away downstairs in the rear of the home and features dual sinks in the bathroom and a large walk-in closet that is connected to the laundry room. The second floor features four more bedrooms, a large loft and a full bathroom with dual sinks. The fourth and fifth bedroom are separated by another full Jack and Jill bathroom. Located in Wesley Chapel, Union Park is at the pulse of it all. Close to nature, schools, theme parks, The Shops at Wiregrass and the best Tampa Bay has to offer, Union Park is in a prime location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1243 FORT COBB TERRACE have any available units?
1243 FORT COBB TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 1243 FORT COBB TERRACE have?
Some of 1243 FORT COBB TERRACE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1243 FORT COBB TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
1243 FORT COBB TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1243 FORT COBB TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 1243 FORT COBB TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 1243 FORT COBB TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 1243 FORT COBB TERRACE offers parking.
Does 1243 FORT COBB TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1243 FORT COBB TERRACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1243 FORT COBB TERRACE have a pool?
No, 1243 FORT COBB TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 1243 FORT COBB TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 1243 FORT COBB TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 1243 FORT COBB TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1243 FORT COBB TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1243 FORT COBB TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1243 FORT COBB TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.

