1243 FORT COBB TERRACE

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

The stunning 2,466 sq. ft. Massachusetts showcases a gourmet kitchen with walk-in pantry, granite countertops, and beautiful kitchen island. A formal dining room opens up into the relaxing family room. The spacious master bedroom is tucked away downstairs in the rear of the home and features dual sinks in the bathroom and a large walk-in closet that is connected to the laundry room. The second floor features four more bedrooms, a large loft and a full bathroom with dual sinks. The fourth and fifth bedroom are separated by another full Jack and Jill bathroom. Located in Wesley Chapel, Union Park is at the pulse of it all. Close to nature, schools, theme parks, The Shops at Wiregrass and the best Tampa Bay has to offer, Union Park is in a prime location.