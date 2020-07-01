All apartments in Wesley Chapel
1207 Gentilly Ln
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

1207 Gentilly Ln

1207 Gentilly Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1207 Gentilly Lane, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Belle Chase

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
1207 Gentilly - Single Family Home - Property Id: 21136

Beautiful home in the gated community of Belle Chase. 3 bedrooms plus an office with 2 bathrooms. Updated kitchen with 42" maple cabinets, Tiled throughout the living areas. Separate formal dining room with family room /kitchen combo. Master suite with large walk in closet, dual sinks, garden tub and walk in shower. The home also includes a laundry room with washer/dryer, attached 2 car garage,Excellent location with easy access to I-75 and just minutes from Florida Hospital Wesley Chapel, Wiregrass Mall, restaurants and all that Wesley Chapel and New Tampa have to offer.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/21136
Property Id 21136

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5381779)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1207 Gentilly Ln have any available units?
1207 Gentilly Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 1207 Gentilly Ln have?
Some of 1207 Gentilly Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1207 Gentilly Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1207 Gentilly Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1207 Gentilly Ln pet-friendly?
No, 1207 Gentilly Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 1207 Gentilly Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1207 Gentilly Ln offers parking.
Does 1207 Gentilly Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1207 Gentilly Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1207 Gentilly Ln have a pool?
No, 1207 Gentilly Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1207 Gentilly Ln have accessible units?
No, 1207 Gentilly Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1207 Gentilly Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1207 Gentilly Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 1207 Gentilly Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 1207 Gentilly Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

