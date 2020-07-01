1207 Gentilly Ln

Amenities
1207 Gentilly - Single Family Home - Property Id: 21136
Beautiful home in the gated community of Belle Chase. 3 bedrooms plus an office with 2 bathrooms. Updated kitchen with 42" maple cabinets, Tiled throughout the living areas. Separate formal dining room with family room /kitchen combo. Master suite with large walk in closet, dual sinks, garden tub and walk in shower. The home also includes a laundry room with washer/dryer, attached 2 car garage,Excellent location with easy access to I-75 and just minutes from Florida Hospital Wesley Chapel, Wiregrass Mall, restaurants and all that Wesley Chapel and New Tampa have to offer.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/21136
No Pets Allowed
