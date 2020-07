Amenities

Gated neighborhood within Meadow Pointe. This freshly painted home has 2 master bedrooms, each with en suite bathroom. Additional guest half bathroom on the first floor. Spacious great room floor plan with sliding doors leading to covered, enclosed lanai overlooking serene water view. The white kitchen is bright and has gleaming black granite counters and breakfast bar. Water included. Community amenities include clubhouse, pool, playground, tennis courts and elementary school within.