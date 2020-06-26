All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Last updated June 25 2019 at 10:52 AM

1138 HILLHURST DRIVE

1138 Hillhurst Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1138 Hillhurst Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Meadow Point

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
guest parking
THIS FORMER MODEL UNIT AWAITS A NEW TENANT. Painted and carpeted last year. Two large bedrooms, 2.5 baths with bonus room which could be 3rd bedroom or den/office. Each bedroom has double closets and private baths. Master bedroom overlooks majestic Oak trees on conservation land. Kitchen has sliding glass doors that open onto a screened lanai which overlooks conservation land. Kitchen has pot rack with light fixture, pantry, laundry closet with washer and dryer, new dishwasher, range, disposal and microwave. Refrigerator has ice maker. Half bath in hallway off of kitchen. Two reserved parking spaces plus guest parking available. Wesley Chapel schools located within the community, including Pasco Hernando State College. Convenient to Wiregrass Mall, Tampa Outlet Mall, and many fine restaurants and entertainment facilities. Advent Hospital within 2 miles. Convenient to highways I-75, I-275, 54, 56, Bruce B. Downs and Morris Bridge Roads

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1138 HILLHURST DRIVE have any available units?
1138 HILLHURST DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 1138 HILLHURST DRIVE have?
Some of 1138 HILLHURST DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1138 HILLHURST DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1138 HILLHURST DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1138 HILLHURST DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1138 HILLHURST DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 1138 HILLHURST DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1138 HILLHURST DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1138 HILLHURST DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1138 HILLHURST DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1138 HILLHURST DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1138 HILLHURST DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1138 HILLHURST DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1138 HILLHURST DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1138 HILLHURST DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1138 HILLHURST DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1138 HILLHURST DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1138 HILLHURST DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
