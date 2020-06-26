1138 HILLHURST DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking guest parking

THIS FORMER MODEL UNIT AWAITS A NEW TENANT. Painted and carpeted last year. Two large bedrooms, 2.5 baths with bonus room which could be 3rd bedroom or den/office. Each bedroom has double closets and private baths. Master bedroom overlooks majestic Oak trees on conservation land. Kitchen has sliding glass doors that open onto a screened lanai which overlooks conservation land. Kitchen has pot rack with light fixture, pantry, laundry closet with washer and dryer, new dishwasher, range, disposal and microwave. Refrigerator has ice maker. Half bath in hallway off of kitchen. Two reserved parking spaces plus guest parking available. Wesley Chapel schools located within the community, including Pasco Hernando State College. Convenient to Wiregrass Mall, Tampa Outlet Mall, and many fine restaurants and entertainment facilities. Advent Hospital within 2 miles. Convenient to highways I-75, I-275, 54, 56, Bruce B. Downs and Morris Bridge Roads