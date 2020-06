Amenities

FULLY FURNISHED TOWNHOUSE- 2/3* bedroom 2.5 bath - Meadow Pointe, 2/3 bedroom, 2.5 bath fully furnished townhouse. Granite counter tops in the kitchen with 42 inch cabinets, all appliances included. Located in Wesley Chapel community. Enjoy the club house, work out facility, large pool and tennis courts. Close to shopping malls, schools and restaurants.Easy access to major roads and interstate 75 which leads to downtown Tampa and the airport.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3180163)