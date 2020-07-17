Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

This is a 4 bed 2 bathroom home for rent in. a great location. Has Living room, dining room and a nice eat-in kitchen with island facing onto a family room with doors to covered, screened patio. Good size master has a great bathroom with garden tub, separate shower and two vanities. Three more bedrooms and a bathroom in split plan. Laundry room with washer & dryer. Located in the gated community of Belle Chase just off County Line Road you will be in good school district of Wesley Chapel. Has screened lanai



1134 Napolean Way, Zepheyrhills, FL 33544



(RLNE5881677)