Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly gym pool tennis court

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Spacious New Tampa Townhome - You are viewing a beautifully maintained New Tampa townhome nestled within it's own gated community boasting a community pool, gym, and tennis courts. This home has an open main level floor plan with plenty of natural lighting, screened in lanai, washer/dryer in unit, and private bathrooms in both bedrooms. Tenant is responsible for utilities ad pays only $50/month for water, Call today to schedule a showing as this home will not last long!



(RLNE5169453)