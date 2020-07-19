1046 NAPOLEAN WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath + DEN/ OFFICE in GATED community of Belle Chase. The stunning lead-detailed glass door greets into the formal living & dining room space. Gleaming WOOD FLOORS line the main living areas w/ carpet in the bedrooms. The kitchen is complete with ALL stainless steel appliances, plenty of cabinets, a built-in wine rack, AN ISLAND, CLOSET PANTRY, a breakfast nook & overlooks the family room. The spacious MASTER SUITE features TWO WALK-IN CLOSETS, double sink vanity, WALK-IN SHOWER & soaker tub. The secondary bedrooms are tucked down the hall & share the second full bath. The spacious indoor laundry room also features a utility sink. Relax and enjoy the open view w/ no backyard neighbors from the SCREENED LANAI. Pets w/ owner approval. ** AVAILABLE NOW **