Wesley Chapel, FL
1033 TULLAMORE DRIVE
Last updated October 26 2019 at 3:31 AM

1033 TULLAMORE DRIVE

1033 Tullamore Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1033 Tullamore Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Meadow Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Open, bright and airy 2 story townhome with screened lanai overlooking the conservation and one car attached garage, in gated community of Tullamore in Meadow Pointe. Kitchen offers tall solid wood maple cabinets with an island and stainless steel appliances. Freshly painted with laminate flooring throughout the living area. Half bath and walk in closet storage downstairs. 3 spacious bedrooms and laundry room upstairs. All home appliances included. Master bedroom offers a spacious walk in closet and spacious shower with plenty of sink countertop space. Excellent location, just minutes to Bruce B Downs with easy access to Wiregrass mall, highway I-75/I-275 via SR 56, Florida Hospital in Wesley Chapel, USF, PHCC college campus, Tampa Premium Outlets, CVS Pharmacy within walking distance and great shopping and restaurants options available in New Tampa and Wesley Chapel area. Meadow Pointe offers resort style amenities including a clubhouse, swimming pool, fitness center offering weekly fitness classes, tennis courts and playground. Lawn maintenance, water, trash, and sewer included. NO PETS MORE THAN 25 LBS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1033 TULLAMORE DRIVE have any available units?
1033 TULLAMORE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 1033 TULLAMORE DRIVE have?
Some of 1033 TULLAMORE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1033 TULLAMORE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1033 TULLAMORE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1033 TULLAMORE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1033 TULLAMORE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 1033 TULLAMORE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1033 TULLAMORE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1033 TULLAMORE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1033 TULLAMORE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1033 TULLAMORE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1033 TULLAMORE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1033 TULLAMORE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1033 TULLAMORE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1033 TULLAMORE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1033 TULLAMORE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1033 TULLAMORE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1033 TULLAMORE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
