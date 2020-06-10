1033 TULLAMORE DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking playground pool garage tennis court

Open, bright and airy 2 story townhome with screened lanai overlooking the conservation and one car attached garage, in gated community of Tullamore in Meadow Pointe. Kitchen offers tall solid wood maple cabinets with an island and stainless steel appliances. Freshly painted with laminate flooring throughout the living area. Half bath and walk in closet storage downstairs. 3 spacious bedrooms and laundry room upstairs. All home appliances included. Master bedroom offers a spacious walk in closet and spacious shower with plenty of sink countertop space. Excellent location, just minutes to Bruce B Downs with easy access to Wiregrass mall, highway I-75/I-275 via SR 56, Florida Hospital in Wesley Chapel, USF, PHCC college campus, Tampa Premium Outlets, CVS Pharmacy within walking distance and great shopping and restaurants options available in New Tampa and Wesley Chapel area. Meadow Pointe offers resort style amenities including a clubhouse, swimming pool, fitness center offering weekly fitness classes, tennis courts and playground. Lawn maintenance, water, trash, and sewer included. NO PETS MORE THAN 25 LBS.