Wesley Chapel, FL
1022 TULLAMORE DRIVE
Last updated September 23 2019 at 7:12 AM

1022 TULLAMORE DRIVE

1022 Tullamore Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1022 Tullamore Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Meadow Point

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
Situated in one of the most sought after subdivisions in the Meadow Pointe/Wesley Chapel area, this townhome, with Mediterranean influenced architecture offers over 1,600 square feet of living space. Upon entering through the beautifully tiled private courtyard, a grand, two-story foyer opens to an open, smooth flowing downstairs floor plan with designated living/dining areas that are adjacent to the impressive kitchen with upgraded 42" cabinetry framed with beautiful crown molding. The main living area downstairs has brand new, low maintenance vinyl plank flooring, and exits to a screened lanai that overlooks the backyard area. Ascend the staircase to the second level that immediately leads to an impressive master suite with private bathroom, and a walk-in closet equipped with custom built-in shelving and drawers. Ample sized secondary bedrooms are adjacent to the home's second full bathroom. This home has just been painted throughout the interior with neutral color paint, certain to compliment all styles. For convenience, the following services are included in the monthly rental rate: water, sewer, grounds maintenance, trash collection. Located near some of the newest major shopping, dining, and everything else that this developing area has to offer, you'll want to schedule your private tour soon - this property will not last! Equal Housing Opportunity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1022 TULLAMORE DRIVE have any available units?
1022 TULLAMORE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 1022 TULLAMORE DRIVE have?
Some of 1022 TULLAMORE DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1022 TULLAMORE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1022 TULLAMORE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1022 TULLAMORE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1022 TULLAMORE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 1022 TULLAMORE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1022 TULLAMORE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1022 TULLAMORE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1022 TULLAMORE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1022 TULLAMORE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1022 TULLAMORE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1022 TULLAMORE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1022 TULLAMORE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1022 TULLAMORE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1022 TULLAMORE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1022 TULLAMORE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1022 TULLAMORE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
