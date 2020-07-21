1022 TULLAMORE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking

Situated in one of the most sought after subdivisions in the Meadow Pointe/Wesley Chapel area, this townhome, with Mediterranean influenced architecture offers over 1,600 square feet of living space. Upon entering through the beautifully tiled private courtyard, a grand, two-story foyer opens to an open, smooth flowing downstairs floor plan with designated living/dining areas that are adjacent to the impressive kitchen with upgraded 42" cabinetry framed with beautiful crown molding. The main living area downstairs has brand new, low maintenance vinyl plank flooring, and exits to a screened lanai that overlooks the backyard area. Ascend the staircase to the second level that immediately leads to an impressive master suite with private bathroom, and a walk-in closet equipped with custom built-in shelving and drawers. Ample sized secondary bedrooms are adjacent to the home's second full bathroom. This home has just been painted throughout the interior with neutral color paint, certain to compliment all styles. For convenience, the following services are included in the monthly rental rate: water, sewer, grounds maintenance, trash collection. Located near some of the newest major shopping, dining, and everything else that this developing area has to offer, you'll want to schedule your private tour soon - this property will not last! Equal Housing Opportunity.