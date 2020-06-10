All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Last updated January 15 2020 at 12:00 AM

1019 Tullamore Dr.

1019 Tullamore Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1019 Tullamore Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Meadow Point

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Meadow Pointe townhouse 2/2/2.5/2 car garage - Come home to this beautiful townhouse in the gated community of Tullamore in Meadow Pointe. This neighborhood is one of the few with attached garages available! Pull into this gated community and the home has an extended driveway up to the one car attached garage. Walk through the front entry breezeway and into the home. You are immediately greeted with an open concept floorplan downstairs with nice laminate floors. There is a half bathroom right off the stairs/front entrance. Keep moving through and you have am open area for dining, a great living room space and the kitchen open to both rooms great from entertaining! The kitchen has a sliding glass door off of the kitchen/living area that leads onto the screened patio. Kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, space for stools, a closet pantry, and great counter space! Moving upstairs you have 2 master style bedrooms both with en suite bathrooms and walk in closets! Laundry room is upstairs in hallway between bedrooms. Meadow Pointe II offers great amenities! Pool, fitness, playground, and tennis courts just to name a few!

(RLNE5424986)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1019 Tullamore Dr. have any available units?
1019 Tullamore Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 1019 Tullamore Dr. have?
Some of 1019 Tullamore Dr.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1019 Tullamore Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1019 Tullamore Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1019 Tullamore Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1019 Tullamore Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 1019 Tullamore Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 1019 Tullamore Dr. offers parking.
Does 1019 Tullamore Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1019 Tullamore Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1019 Tullamore Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 1019 Tullamore Dr. has a pool.
Does 1019 Tullamore Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1019 Tullamore Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1019 Tullamore Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1019 Tullamore Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1019 Tullamore Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1019 Tullamore Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

