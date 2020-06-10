1019 Tullamore Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking playground pool garage tennis court

Meadow Pointe townhouse 2/2/2.5/2 car garage - Come home to this beautiful townhouse in the gated community of Tullamore in Meadow Pointe. This neighborhood is one of the few with attached garages available! Pull into this gated community and the home has an extended driveway up to the one car attached garage. Walk through the front entry breezeway and into the home. You are immediately greeted with an open concept floorplan downstairs with nice laminate floors. There is a half bathroom right off the stairs/front entrance. Keep moving through and you have am open area for dining, a great living room space and the kitchen open to both rooms great from entertaining! The kitchen has a sliding glass door off of the kitchen/living area that leads onto the screened patio. Kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, space for stools, a closet pantry, and great counter space! Moving upstairs you have 2 master style bedrooms both with en suite bathrooms and walk in closets! Laundry room is upstairs in hallway between bedrooms. Meadow Pointe II offers great amenities! Pool, fitness, playground, and tennis courts just to name a few!



(RLNE5424986)